Room4Dessert Venue - Season 20

Savour the innovative and complex flavours of the newest tasting menu at Room4Dessert as they jump back in the ring with Season 20: Fight Club Round 2.0. Extending the spirit of the original Fight Club menu – a quiet refusal to follow the “rules” of what dessert, dining, or even a tasting menu should be – Room4Dessert continues to do the unexpected.

With Season 20, Room4Dessert rolls out a 15-course tasting menu anchored by seven defining dishes born from the creative mind of Chef Will Goldfarb: Mapo, Foglia, Nobu, Ginger on Ginger, Mulberry, Piscok, and “Pasta”. At the centre of the menu’s savoury highlights is Foglia, made from mulberry leaves harvested in Room4Dessert’s Food Forest, then ground into a fine powder, shaped into pasta, and served with garden pesto, gooseberries, and kemangi. This is followed by Mapo, a bowl of comfort featuring house-made silken tofu, braised pork ribs, and a black jicama “truffle”. Nobu showcases “silver cod” (gindara) marinated in house-made white miso, tamarind, and edible flowers from the garden.

Room4Dessert Season 20 - NOBU
R4D S20 - MULBERRY PASTA
Room4Dessert Season 20 - MAPO

The transition into sweets begins with Ginger on Ginger, a dessert of ginger meringue, carrot cake, and pumpkin seed. Mulberry incorporates sorbet, gel, curd, and marmalade to create a bright and refreshing dish. Piscok reimagines a beloved local street snack with croustade dough, freshly ground sesame praline chocolate, and miso aioli. Finally, “Pasta” features fermented and pressed pineapple, finished with fresh cosmos to create an exciting petit four.

R4D S20 - MULBERRY
R4D S20 - PISCOK
Room4Dessert Season 20 - SWEET PASTA

These seven dishes hold the season together – shaped by intention, resourcefulness, and the discovery of delight along the way. Starting from IDR 1,090,000++ per person, the 15-course tasting menu is available with four pairing options: Natural Wine, Spirited, Spiritless, and Unpaired.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 3700 539 or visit room4dessert.com

Room4Dessert
Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud
+62 813 3700 539
@r4d_room4dessert
room4dessert.com

