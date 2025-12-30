On the northwest shores of Bali’s more rugged neighbour of Lombok , Singgasana Hotels & Resorts unveils its newest destination, Sira Beach Golf & Country Club – HOUSE Sira Lombok, merging island-style hospitality and championship-level golf into one enviable experience.

Taking its name from the pristine Pantai Sira coastline, Sira Beach Golf & Country Club – HOUSE Sira Lombok welcomes guests into an expansive estate that spreads from the island’s verdant landscapes and down to glistening white sand shores. Two distinct experiences unfold here, with HOUSE Sira Lombok promising a tropical getaway, and Sira Beach Golf & Country Club offering a golf course worth travelling for.

Sira Beach Golf & Country Club is Lombok’s sole international 18-hole, par 72, 6.245-metre championship course. Masterfully designed by Peter Thompson, Michael Wolveridge and Perret, the course offers an unbeatable environment, with holes running parallel to the beach or enjoying views to the Gili Islands, and others backdropped by the majestic Mt. Rinjani.

The on-course enjoyment is complemented by the Clubhouse and Country Club, serving as a hub to unwind, rejuvenate, and mingle with fellow golfers, blending leisure, comfort, and community in one cosy setting. Certainly, a unique aspect of the club is its direct access to Sira Beach, making it not only a desirable location for golf holidays, but for private and business gatherings, with meeting rooms designed to accommodate visiting groups.

Meanwhile, a destination in its own right is HOUSE Sira Lombok, the resort component of this all-encompassing destination. Living up to its name, it has been designed as a home-away-from-home, taking full advantage of the expansive greenery around it to allow guests full immersion into nature – a blend of gentle sea breeze and rugged, rolling hillsides.

The accommodation at HOUSE Sira Lombok includes the 35 sqm Grand Deluxe Rooms, designed for those seeking comfort, functionality, and modern living. The rooms are equipped with a king-size bed, private balcony, and refined parquet wood flooring, offering tranquil views of the golf course or pool. Each features in-room essentials, including a 31” flat-screen TV, a work desk, complimentary high-speed internet, a snug seating area, and a fully stocked minibar.

Entering 2026, Sira Beach Golf & Country Club – HOUSE Sira Lombok are gearing up to introduce an exciting series of promotions and packages, inviting future guests to indulge in both leisure and golf within one of Indonesia’s most enchanting coastal landscapes.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 819 0738 7000 or visit houselombokgolf.com

Sira Beach Golf & Country Club – HOUSE Sira Lombok

Jl. Raya Tanjung, Sira, Sigar Penjalin, Lombok Utara

+62 819 0738 7000

@hsgolfclub

houselombokgolf.com