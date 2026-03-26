Perched on the first floor of Potato Head Beach Club, Kaum Bali presents the rare combination of Indonesian dining with a beachfront view. Meaning ‘tribe’ in Indonesian, this fitting name reflects the restaurant’s philosophy to champion the archipelago’s indigenous cooking techniques.

At Kaum Bali, diners are invited to taste Indonesia’s culinary heritage, going beyond the mainstream dishes and exploring delicacies from distant regions, like Aceh, Sulawesi and Maluku. To deliver the distinct flavours authentically, Kaum’s culinary team – led by Chef Wayan Kresna – has had to learn the unique cooking methods that have been passed down through the generations: bamboo grilling, fermentation, pit roasting, manual grinding, skewer grilling.

Indonesia’s fresh and zesty side comes alive through Rujak Pomelo, a crunchy salad with young papaya and jicama; as well as the Gohu Ikan Tuna, with fresh tuna marinated in calamansi juice and coconut oil. Travel further east through Sumbawa’s Bebek Se’i, smoked duck breast served with charred green chilli relish; then taste Indonesia’s northern tip with Mie Gomak from Sumatra, creamy wok-fried noodles with andaliman spices, fresh curry leaves and coconut milk. Sate Sapi Marrangi features soy-glazed beef tenderloin chargrilled to perfection. Bali’s own indigenous flavours are brought to the table – Urutan, traditional smoked Balinese pork sausage.

The best seats in the house are undoubtedly on the open terrace, amongst the canopy of palm trees, directly overlooking Seminyak Beach, alongside Kaum’s locally-inspired cocktails made to complement the rich Indonesian flavours. From 4 to 7pm, head over for Sundown Hour, with one sharing cocktail and a signature snack platter.

+62 361 620 7979

@kaumrestaurant

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