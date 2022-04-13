Easter Sunday is just around the corner and this is a time where feasts, family and friendship are in abundance. Easter in Bali is particularly special, with so many venues across the island preparing a special brunch, lunch, dinner or even a Easter weekend stay for the whole family to enjoy.



Here we’ve listed, by area, some of our top picks for Easter in Bali. Enjoy!

KUTA & LEGIAN

Mamaka by Ovolo

This Easter Sunday, the vibrant Mamaka by Ovolo welcomes you to experience a feast from the ocean as the they present a special Easter edition of their popular Mamaka Social dining event with the Easter Seafood Brunch. Satisfy your seafood cravings with 10 dishes served over a 5-course family-style meal featuring freshly caught seafood cooked over fire on the rooftop, featuring Scallop Tiradito for the Amuse Bouche; Fresh Oyster, Tuna Tartare, Prawn on Toast and Salmon Gravlax for Starters; Seafood Risotto, Soft Shell Crab Tacos and Barra Burger Slide for Seconds; Grilled Seafood to share; sides; and Dark Chocolate Semifreddo for Dessert.

Available on Sunday, 17 April 2022 from 11am to 3pm at Mamaka Rooftop and priced at IDR 750,000 nett per person. Early-bird booking is available until 8 April 2022 with up to 20% off. Children below 12 years old dine for free. Get a 40% discount and a bottle of Jean Pierre for group bookings of 4 people or more. This special celebration for Easter in Bali will also feature an array of exciting activities and programmes such as live entertainment, an Easter bunny appearance and many more.

The resort also offers an ‘Easter Egg-scape’ package with prices starting from IDR 2,200,000 nett for 3 days and 2 nights. Bookable from now until 18 April 2022 for a stay period applicable from 14-18 April 2022.

Book Now: wa.me/6281138100032 | reservations.bali@ovolohotels.com | ovolohotels.com/mamaka/

Azul Beach Club & Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa

Azul Beach Club & Bali Mandira welcomes you to celebrate Easter on the shores of Legian as they present a series of Easter festivities including Easter Sunset Market on Friday, 15 April 2022 from 4pm – 9pm at Bali Mandira Resort & Spa’s Main Pool (free entry event) and Easter Eve Dinner on Saturday, 16 April 2022 from 6pm – 9pm at Azul Beach Club, early-bird price at IDR 225,000++ per person (children 3-12 years old dine at half-price).

The Easter Sunday Fun Brunch is available on 17 April 2022 from 12 pm – 4pm, featuring smokehouse specials including fresh seafood such as yellowfin tuna, king prawns, squid skewers, and more; meat varieties such as roasted lamb leg, BBQ baby back ribs, Rotisserie chicken and beef wellington; and fresh from the farm salad and dessert bar. Be one of the first 10 bookings to receive a special early bird price at IDR 325,000++ per person (children 3-12 years old dine at half-price). Additionally, the brunch will also have an array of activities for the family including Bali Safari mini zoo, bubble playground, cookie decorating, egg hunting, egg painting, fun games, pinata, edutainment by Bali Safari, trampoline, cotton candy, and a live music performance by Damaris Dior.

Additionally, Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa has prepared an Easter staycation package, starting from IDR 2,050,000 nett per package, inclusive of a 2-night stay from 15-17 April 2022, daily breakfast for 2 adults and 2 kids, and complimentary Easter Eve Dinner for 2 adults and 2 kids.

Book Now: wa.me/6287838888899 | www.balimandira.com

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Overlooking the famous Kuta Beach and sat alongside Bali’s most popular shopping centre, Beachwalk, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort sets itself as an ideal destination for families and friends to gather. This Easter in Bali, the five-star resort invites visitors to join their Easter Food Festival, an experience available the day before easter on 16 April 2022 from 5PM to 9PM. Set up in the gardens of Sheraton’s North Courtyard, enjoy a whole range of delights, including pork ribs, pasta, rice bowls, and sweet desserts. The event will feature live music entertainment, sunset views and of course plenty of activities for the children, with an Easter Egg hunt, face painting and more available.

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort also invites you relax and unwind over Easter in Bali with a special Bali Sunset Escape package: a 3-night weekend getaway! Priced at IDR 1.550.000++/room/night, the stay includes: Daily Breakfast for two; complimentary welcome drink; one-time complimentary sunset drink for two; one-time complimentary dinner for two; complimentary upgrade to the next room type (up to Ocean View Suite); 15% off on Food and Beverage; 20% off for Spa treatments; and more.

Book Now: +62361 846 5555 | Reservations.Balikuta@sheraton.com | www.sheratonbalikuta.com

SEMINYAK

KU DE TA

Head to the iconic KU DE TA with the entire family for a fun day of indulgence and celebrate an “egg-citing” Easter Sunday at the prominent beach club. KU DE TA has prepared a delectable three-course lunch set menu for the adults and a bento box set menu for the kids.

Indulge in the mouth-watering three-course Easter menu featuring Baked Stilton Cheesecake OR Creamy Truffle Tuna Tartare for the Entrée. Pork Neck Roast OR Seared Salmon Top Loin for the Main Course. Round off your delightful Easter lunch the right way with sweet treats with the Dessert featuring Panettone Trifle. Priced at IDR 640,000++ per person. Vegetarian set menu is available also at IDR 640,000++ per person, while the kids Bento Box Set Menu is priced at IDR 300,000++ per child. Click here to see the full menu.

Expect lots of fun family activities where the little ones can enjoy arts and crafts, face painting, colouring competition, exciting Easter Egg Hunt, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny! Live entertainment by Reyna and The Paper Hearts during sunset.

Book Now: wa.me/62361736969 | reservations@kudeta.com

The Samaya Seminyak

Spend Easter by the sea at the stunning beachfront venue Breeze at The Samaya Seminyak. As its name suggests, this outdoor and al-fresco venue welcomes in the ocean breeze from its exclusive perch overlooking the famous Seminyak shoreline.

This Easter Sunday, Breeze is hosting a special barbecue lunch buffet to celebrate the special day. Delight the taste buds on succulent grilled meats, including baby back ribs, steak, chicken, mahi-mahi, traditional Balinese satay, desserts, fresh oysters and more. As this is a family affair, there will be many fun activities for the kids, including egg hunting, egg painting, free access to the swimming pool and more on the day.



The Easter lunch is available at 12PM on Sunday, 17 April 2022. Priced at IDR 550.000++/adult and IDR 250.000/per child under 12 years old.

Book Now: wa.me/+6281139609891 (WA) | info@thesamayabali.com | thesamayabali.com/seminyak/

Courtyard Seminyak

Setting up a fun bazaar at their Lobby Garden, Courtyard by Marriott Bali Seminyak Resort is inviting friends and family to drink and feast on Easter Sunday.

Set on the lawn area by the hotel’s central swimming pool, this ‘Easter Eggstravaganza Bazaar’ will feature an array of unique food stalls for you to feast on and savour! There will be a live band to set the mood for the afternoon, featuring good and beverage packages, including: IDR 149.000++/pax for free flow cocktails and mocktails; and IDR 199.000++/pax for all you can eat from the food stalls.The Bazaar will take place at 4PM-6PM on Sunday, 17 April 2022.

Adding to the fun over the weekend, Courtyard Seminyak is offering a special stay package of IDR 900.000++/per night in their Deluxe Pool View Room, including: 1x set menu lunch for 2 or entrance to Easter Eggstravaganza Bazaar for 2; Free breakfast for kids below 5 years old, Free buggy service to beach club and Seminyak Eat Street. Free access to kids club and gym, Free Wifi. Book before 16 April 2022 for stays between 15-22 April 2022.

Book Now: wa.me/+6289647628897 (WA) | nenny.chintantyah@courtyard.com (Bazaar) reservations.seminyak@courtyard.com (Stay) | courtyardseminyak.com

CANGGU

CIBO! Bali

On Easter Sunday, 17 April 2022, Italian restaurant CIBO! Bali – an absolute favourite for Berawa and Canggu residents – will be continuing their highly popular Italian Sunday Brunch. Set in the cosy, Tuscan-styled courtyard, it’s a true family affair as all proper Italian meals are, featuring an epic selection of dishes including appetisers, pastas, main course and desserts. This is a long and leisurely brunch, available from 10AM to 4PM, with live acoustic music to accompany your meal. The Italian Sunday Brunch – Set Menu⁠ is priced at IDR.350,000++ per person. You’ll find some Easter Specials available too, including: Crispy Polenta & Fresh Mushroom Salad, Baked Canneloni with Wagyu Beef, Braised Lamb Shank and a special Chocolate Easter Egg dessert.

If you prefer to spend Easter at home but want the perfect meal to match the occasion, CIBO! Bali’s Easter Takeaway Menu (available for delivery) is just the thing. You’ll find a whole range of Italian delights including Boneless Braised Lamb Shoulder, Roasted Porchetta with Crackling Skin, Baked Lasagna, 10 choices of artisanal cold cuts, artisanal cheeses, spreads and jams, homemade Tiramisu and even homemade liqueurs! Set feasts made for 2 or 4 people are made available. You can order the Takeaway Menu from 15-17 April.

That’s not all! The restaurant has also prepared the perfect Easter treat for the kids: Artisanal Easter Eggs. Crafted from the finest Balinese chocolate, these delicate eggs are not only delicious and handmade, they each have a little gift inside. What better way to celebrate the season?

Book/Order Now: wa.me/081338773200 | @cibobali | cibobali.com

JIMBARAN and ULUWATU

Karma Kandara

This Easter holiday, the award-winning Karma Kandara resort presents their Easter Festival 2022, featuring a series of exciting family-centric festivities spanning five days, from 14-19 April 2022. On Sunday, 17 April 2022, head over to di Mare Restaurant for a sumptuous Easter Sunday Brunch featuring shared family style dishes. To find out the full Easter Festival calendar,click here!

The Easter Sunday Brunch menu features Duck Rillettes for the Amuse Bouche; Octopus Carpaccio, Spring Lamb Tartare and Plaga Tomatoes for the First Course; Sea Bass, Risotto and Wagyu Flank Steak for the Main Course; Spring Lamb Carving Station featuring Australian Leg of Lamb and Dessert; and Chocolate Fondant for Dessert. The brunch is priced at IDR 550,000++ per person.

Karma Kandara also offers a special stay offer to complement the abundant offerings of Easter Festival 2022; the lavish one-bedroom garden view pool villa will be available for a special rate of IDR 4,475,000 nett per night.

Book Now: qrstud.io/karmakandara |res@karmaresorts.com | wa.me/6281138203360

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Prepare yourself for ultimate indulgence as Alila Uluwatu is hosting their Easter Lobster Brunch, complete with Bloody Marys and unbeatable clifftop views.

This impeccable dining experience takes place at CIRE, a classy, al-fresco venue beside the resort’s iconic infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean. As its name suggests, the Lobster Brunch features an a-la-carte selection of all-lobster brunch-style dishes, an uber indulgent menu. Another special of this brunch are three, artisanal-crafted Bloody Marys that make for the perfect pairing to such a meal. Prepared at a special Gueridon. A live band will set the scene during the brunch and free access to the swimming pool invites you to lounge under the sun afterwards.

Alila Villas Uluwatu’s Easter Lobster Brunch starts at 12PM and goes until 4PM. The 3-course brunch is priced at IDR 700,000++ per person and the 5-course brunch s priced at IDR 1,100,000++ per person. All-inclusive beverage package includes artisanally crafted Bloody Mary Gueridon available.

Book Now: wa.me/08113855729 | avucomhost@alilahotels.com | alilahotels.com/uluwatu

Six Senses Uluwatu

A breathtaking luxury retreat that sits graciously on Bali’s southern cliffs, Six Senses Uluwatu invites diners to experience an Easter Dinner prepared by the resort’s acclaimed culinary team.

The Easter Dinner takes place at Rocka, an elegant-yet-cosy dining venue that opens up straight onto the cliff views. This will be a 4-Course dinner menu, accompanied by the unique entertainment of an Easter Choir to set the scene! The dinner takes place at 7PM on Sunday, 17 April 2022, and is priced at IDR 550.000++/adult. Children aged 5 – 12 years old will be entitled to 25% off and 50% off for kids under 5 years old.

For those thinking to enjoy the resort over the Easter weekend can do so with a special package just for the occassion: their Eggsquisite package includes daily breakfast, a one-time dinner for 2 persons, One-time 30-minute Balinese Massage at Six Senses Uluwatu for 2 persons, 20% off all Spa and Food & Beverages (excluding alcohol) and complimentary access to Kids Club and kids Easter activities. The package is priced at IDR 5,500,000 nett per night for a minimum of 2 nights in a Sky Suite during 16th – 18th April 2022. The package.

Book Now: Whatsapp | reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com | sixsenses.com

Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan

Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan invites you and your family to celebrate Easter on the hills of Ungasan, where they have prepared a lavish Easter BBQ Brunch Buffet at Evolution Restaurant & Bar from 11am – 2pm.

Indulge in the sumptuous spread of BBQ and food menu including Avocado & Cucumber Salad, Grilled Corn Sponge Bob, Beef Sausage Skewer, Singaporean Fish Kebab, BBQ Chicken Wings, Creamy Broccoli & Cauliflower, Vegetable Butter and Rice, Potato Wedges, Mac & Cheese. Sweet desserts include Dark Chocolate Waffle, Assorted Sweet Pastries and Chocolate Fountain. Additional menu option includes Pork Ribs with special BBQ sauce made by the Executive Chef. The Easter BBQ Brunch is priced at IDR 125,000++ per adult and IDR 65,000++ per child.

Book Now: wa.me/6281139019901 | reservations.baliungasan@fourpoints.com

Sundara Bali

Boasting Bali’s Longest Brunch, Sundara Bali is adding an extra word into this title over the coming weekend with Bali’s Longest Easter Brunch! This iconic destination lining the shores of Jimbaran Bay invites you savour an unlimited a la carte menu of their smokin’ new dishes from their barbecue selection on on Sunday, 17 April 2022. Going from 11AM to 4.30PM, you can graze and sip to your heart’s content, and of course cool down by slipping into the 57-metre pool overlooking the waves.

On this Easter Brunch, there will be complimentary Jimba Kids Club activities, including Egg hunting, cookie decorating, kite making and more. The Brunch is priced at IDR IDR 650,000++ per adult; Children 13-17 years old IDR 375,000++; 12 years and under IDR 150,000++. Easter Brunch is valid for Four Seasons Resorts Bali’s ‘Dine Your Way to a Free Villa Stay’ offer.

Book Now: https://linktr.ee/sundarabali

NUSA DUA

Meliá Bali

The beachfront Meliá Bali welcomes you to experience an unforgettable Easter weekend that has been specifically curated for the entire family, from a lavish Sunday Brunch to fun Easter-themed activities for the little ones. The enticing Easter Sunday Brunch features a sumptuous buffet spread from the BBQ station, farm-to-table organic products, cold cuts, fresh seafood, sweet desserts and so much more. Enlivening Easter Sunday will be a live music performance courtesy of Dimas & Latinesia.

The Easter Brunch will take place on Sunday, 17 April 2022, from 11.30am – 3pm at Sateria Beachside Restaurant. The brunch is priced at IDR 485,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic beverages; IDR 630,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic beverages and beers; and IDR 780,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic beverages, cocktails, beers and wines. Children below 12 years old dine for 50% off.

A special Easter Weekend Kids Party will kick off on Saturday, 16 April 2022 with activities such as Bouncy Castle, Easter Cookies Decoration, Bird Show, Easter Carnival and Easter Marshmallow and Movie Night, Egg Painting, Easter Arts & Crafts, and Egg Hunting.

Book Now: +62 361 771 510 | reservation.meliabali@melia.com

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Head to the high cliffs of Sawangan, Nusa Dua, where the Apurva Kempinski Bali has ready not just one Easter celebration, but a whole selection of seasonal specials at their diverse dining venues.

Perhaps most exciting is the Easter Brunchcation at Pala Restaurant, where a collaboration with celebrated French Pastry Chef Philippe Urraca will take place. Winner of France’s most prestigious titles, Meilleur Ouvrier de France (Best Craftsman of France) for Pastry-making, Chef Philippe will showcase his special pâtisserie à la Française at the sumptuous Sunday brunch. Easter activities will also be available plus access Kempinski Bali’s 60-metre swimming pool. Easter Brunchcation takes places at 12PM-3.30PM, Sunday, 17 April 2022, priced at IDR 700.000++/adult or IDR 350.000++/child (6-12 years).

Other specials on the day are found at Reef Beach Club (Special Easter Rotisserie), Koral Restaurant (Special Easter 5 Course menu), Izakaya by Oku (Easter Oku Bento) and Unlimited Easter Sweets at Selasar Deli.

Book Now: wa.me/+6281138209541 | restaurants.bali@kempinski.com | kempinski.com/bali

UBUD

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud

Escape to the lush jungles of Ubud this Easter holiday and take the opportunity to indulge in some heart-warming quality time and reconnect with family and loved ones at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, featuring exquisite Easter promotions to make your celebrations an unforgettable experience.

On 17 April 2022, prepare yourselves for a grand feast on Easter Sunday as the resort has prepared an Easter Sunday Funday Brunch at Tall Trees Restaurant, from 11.30am – 3pm. Enjoy your brunch with complimentary access to The Westin Family Kids Club and live entertainment to enliven the day. The Easter Sunday Funday Brunch is priced at IDR 298,000++ per person. The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud has curated a series of fun-filled activities including Arts & Craft available from 11-16 April 2022, and Easter Day activities on 17 April 2022, such as Easter Basket and Bunny Making, Egg Hunting, Pinata Easter Party, Easter Egg Mozaic and special Easter Movie Time.

The resort also offers an Easter Family Fun Staycation package which includes an array of fun family-friendly activities, with rates starting from IDR 2,000,000++ per room per night (without a minimum stay). Available to book from now for stays until 17 April 2022.

Book Now: resv.dpswr@westin.com |www.westinubud.com (promo code: EAP)

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Easter in Ubud is bound to be spectacular at the luxurious Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, its stunning location above the Ayung River setting the scene for something special. Over the weekend, the resort is hosting two events at their newest venue, Ambar, located high above the ‘Mandapa village’, with views cascading down to the tree-lined river banks.

On Saturday, 16 April 2022, join a 6-Course Easter Dinner at Ambar. This exclusive culinary experience will feature Foie Gras, Egg Fondant, Slipper Lobster, Mb 9 Wagyu Beef Rib Eye, and the Not–so–Classic Baked Alaska. The dinner is priced at IDR 1.150.000++ per person and will take place from 6PM – 11PM.

On Easter Sunday, 17 April 2022, Ambar will host an a la carte Easter Brunch. Now, this is one for the whole family as Mandapa Camp offers activities specially designed for the mini explorers, including such as an Easter Scavenger Hunt, Egg Painting and Organic Garden Exploration. As for food, the resort’s five-star kitchen is serving a selection of House Made Fresh Baked Breads, Charcuteries and Cold Cut, cherry tomato and yellow fin tuna as Appetizer, Organic Egg, Pasta & Grain, Barramundi and Beef short ribs as Main Course, selection of Artisanal Cheese Sweet Favorites, and Selections of Teas and Coffees. The brunch will also enjoy live music for entertainment with acoustic guitar and saxophone performances The brunch is priced at IDR 890.000++ per person and will take place from 12PM to 3PM.

Book Now: +6281339101992 | rc.dpsub.kubu.receptionist@ritzcarlton.com | mandapareserve.com

SANUR

InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

Having recently opened on the shores of Sanur Beach, taking over the Fairmont Sanur Beach Bali, the InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort is wasting no time in inviting guests through their doors! This Sunday, their beachfront Pier Eight Bali will be hosting an Easter Brunch together with the lauded 40 Thieves, Seminyak’s most famous speakeasy bar.

From 12PM to 4PM, sit beach side on the calmest shores across Bali and enjoy an extensive buffet featuring fresh salads, an array of grilled delights and of course a whole range of desserts. Children can enjoy playing in the sand or get creative at the Kids Corner. For the adults, other than the live entertainment playing, there will be a selection of four signature cocktails presented by The 40 Thieves Club’s master mixologist, Aldi Cheng, who takes the helm at the club’s private bar, Cloak & Dagger. You’ll be able to sip on: Daytona Beach Killer, Margaret Martin, Boogeyman, Biggie and Tupac. An exciting lucky draw of a 1-night stay at the Two-Bedroom Villa of InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort is something not-to-be-missed.

This special Easter in Sanur experience is priced at IDR 490.000 net per person and includes a standard beverage package of mineral water, juices, soft drinks and mocktails. Children under 12 years old will receive 50% off. Elevate the brunch experience with free-flow selected cocktails and wines at an additional IDR 350,000 net per person.

Book Now: +6281339312039 | reservations.icbalisanur@ihg.com | intercontinental.com/balisanur