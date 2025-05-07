When Desa Potato Head’s landmark Indonesian restaurant, Kaum, first opened its doors, it introduced a new approach to the cuisine, choosing to veer off the mainstream and embrace the unfamiliar. Since the restaurant opened it has championed the archipelago’s regional cuisine, serving exotic and lesser-known recipes. Chef Wayan Kresna began Kaum’s journey back in 2016, and now –after co-authoring a Balinese cookbook and opening his own restaurant – he returns to explore (and expose) new flavours.

Meaning ‘clan’ or ‘tribe’ in Indonesian, Kaum celebrates the indigenous cooking methods and exotic ingredients of tribal communities and distant cultures from across the archipelago. These were learned first-hand by the initial researchers (including Chef Wayan) who embarked on several culinary expeditions.

This opened a world of flavour and technique that secured the restaurant’s intrigue among Indonesian and international diners alike, and continues to do so. Marinating beef in coconut water, as found in the ‘Dendeng Lambok’ dish from West Sumatra, the padi hay smoked duck breast of ‘Bebek Se’i’ of Sumbawa, to the seafood and nutmeg flower broth of ‘Ikan Kuah Pala Banda’ from Maluku are but some examples of the unique cooking approaches learned and adopted.

Chef Wayan Chef Maxie

With Chef Wayan returning to the Kaum kitchen, the restaurant enters a bold new chapter with a clear mission: to push Indonesian cuisine to the global stage, with heart, soul, and purpose. Chef Wayan is joined by Chef Maxie Millian, who himself has enjoyed independent success and worked in top kitchens across Bali, including the lauded Ubud dining destinations, Aperitif and Locavore NXT. Bali-born Wayan, with his Michelin-star experience in Chicago but heart in Bali’s traditions, and Jakarta-born Maxie, known for his fearless pushing of creative boundaries, make a powerful pair.

With a shared passion for Indonesian cuisine, the two culinary talents will drive Kaum forward, not just to serve food but to tell new stories and make a statement about the archipelago’s land, culture and cuisine. Kaum’s menu will be slowly evolving over the next few months, with brand new dishes being launched by the duo. A few have already been released, including: ‘Udang Bakar Kecombrang’ (grilled prawns with torch ginger flower sauce) from West Java; a North Sumatra ‘Soto Ayam Medan, a turmeric-infused coconut chicken soup; to an aromatic Balinese rice side, ‘Nasi Bira’, prepared with Bali spice paste.

Open daily from 12pm to 10pm. Located inside Desa Potato Head, Seminyak.

+62 361 620 7979

@kaumrestaurant

kaum.com