One of Bali’s most treasured gems is its pristine coastlines, where the sights and sounds of the sea and the gentle ocean breeze provide a sense of peace and tranquillity. For thalassophile gourmands on the island, we highlight some of the best beachfront restaurants in Bali, across many areas,, with picturesque ocean backdrops to not only indulge your appetites but your senses as well.

Browse by area:

NUSA DUA – EAST BALI – JIMBARAN BAY – ULUWATU – SEMINYAK

NUSA DUA

Arwana Restaurant

Nestled on the Nusa Dua beachfront boasting uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean is Arwana Restaurant at The Laguna, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali. Drawing inspiration from a modern boathouse, Arwana takes the classic beachfront grill fare to a new level.

Following its revamped concept in 2023, the restaurant has been designed to emulate the feeling of life at sea. With a mesmerising ocean backdrop and a laidback ambience, guests are invited to delve into an unforgettable voyage of culinary excellence and innovation showcasing the finest ingredients.

At Arwana, the open kitchen allows guests to witness first-hand as the talented chefs meticulously prepare each dish, the centrepiece Basque grills fire up the finest seafood and premium cuts of meat, enticing guests’ senses with the rich aromas and flavours. The menu at Arwana is a reflection of the idyllic coastal atmosphere. From an indulgent variety of seafood delights such as oysters, plus succulent grilled steaks and tender lamb chops, the eclectic menu at Arwana is a celebration of flavours.

Arwana offers a vast collection of wines from the world’s most renowned wine regions to complement the exceptional culinary creations. At the same time, the cocktail menu pays tribute to a unique sailor tradition, where the changing moods and rhythms of the sea are echoed in the menu, presenting an immersive adventure that embodies the essence of maritime traditions.

Book Now: +62 811 397 1304 | Website | Instagram

Tamarind Mediterranean Restaurant

On the white sand beachfront of the Balinese palace-inspired Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, Bali lies its stunning, award-winning dining destination, Tamarind Mediterranean Restaurant. Beautifully designed entirely from bamboo, this thatched-roof restaurant is spread over two storeys with views overlooking the gently lapping waves.

Tamarind Mediterranean Restaurant welcomes diners for an all-day culinary fare, serving an extensive variety of Mediterranean classics along with Western and contemporary Indonesian favourites. Diners can savour a tantalising breakfast service (7am to 10am), where guests’ mornings will be spoiled by a variety of enticing dishes. The restaurant continues to satiate taste buds throughout lunch and dinner. The lunch menu comprises a vast selection of dishes, from Appetisers & Salads, Burgers & Sandwiches, Wraps & Snacks, Soups, Pizza, Pasta, Gnocchi, and Desserts, while the dinner menu features Entrées with the likes of Grilled Tuna Steak, Slow Braised Beef Cheeks, and Slow Braised Lamb Shank to various succulent meats and seafood from the grill such as Australian Black Angus Ribeye, Herb Marinated Chicken Breast and Jumbo Prawns, and a delectable series of desserts.

Kick back and relax in the charming venue as you revel in some of the signature dishes from the menu including Burrata, Flame Grilled Beef Burger or Cheese Beef Burger, Chicken Gyros Wrap, Warm Grilled Seafood Salad, Grilled Octopus, Linguine, Gnocchi Marinara, and Homemade Churros.

Book Now: +62 361 771 210 | Website | Instagram

EAST BALI

Seasalt (Manggis)

Tucked amidst the lush landscapes of East Bali, Alila Manggis houses a culinary gem that is more than just a dining destination – Seasalt Restaurant. As the inaugural “Seasalt” culinary brand of the Alila Hotels & Resorts collection, the name draws inspiration from the ancient salt pans near Goa Lawah, where sea salt is harvested through time-honoured techniques, infusing each dish with a distinct minerality that captures the spirit of the island.

The elegant dining venue is a multisensory journey that marries vibrant Indonesian and Western cuisine with the rich tapestry of local heritage. Set in a traditional thatched-roof Balinese pavilion, the venue is surrounded by a beautiful lotus pond, setting the stage for an immersive culinary experience.

The menu showcases a celebration of East Balinese cuisine, blending ancient flavours with contemporary culinary methods. At the core of the Seasalt experience is the Megibung, the signature meal that draws inspiration from the traditional communal dining ritual held during village festivals and ceremonies. Guests are invited to gather around the Dulang, a carved timber stand, to share an array of outstanding Balinese dishes.

Several must-try dishes range from authentic Balinese and Indonesian staples such as Ayam Sambal Matah, Soto Ayam, Nasi Goreng Be Pasih, and Ayam Kare to Asian fusion options such as Alila Manggis Salad, Pan Seared Mahi Mahi, Roasted Pumpkin and Mushroom Risotto, and Western favourites which serves a selection of Pizza, Pasta and Sandwiches.

Seasalt offers a glimpse into the vibrant culture and traditions of East Bali, presenting guests with a remarkable journey where tradition meets creativity, where each bite is a celebration of life, community and the spellbinding charm of the island.

Book Now: +62 811 380 8159 | Website | manggis@alilahotels.com

JIMBARAN BAY

Sundara

Sprawling graciously along the shores of Jimbaran Bay, Sundara has long been one of the most favoured beachfront destinations for residents and visitors alike. Consistently providing fresh experiences to guests, Sundara draws inspiration from Jimbaran’s traditional seafood barbecue culture, serving up tantalising bites by Chef de Cuisine, David Gavin, and his expert culinary team, and innovative cocktails by Head Bartender, Jan Jurecka.

Boasting a laidback yet sophisticated style, the menu complements Sundara’s elegant atmosphere and fiery sunsets. The venue allows guests to sit alongside the open kitchen with front-row seats to watch the chefs at work or opt for a beachfront table to marvel at the mesmerising oceans. The venue’s two-storey design accommodates all types of evenings and also features private dining rooms, while the entire Mezzanine level is equipped with a private balcony bar.

By day, guests can savour lighter beach club fare that bursts with regional flavours, ideal for a relaxing day under the sun by the venue’s 57-metre pool or lazing on the sundecks, daybeds and cabanas.

The dinner menu offers bold and fresh flavours. Each dish down to the dessert is layered with a touch of wood, smoke or fire as Chef David and his team slow-cook, house-smoke and flame-grill premium meats, market fresh seafood and plant-based delights, layered with quintessential flavours of the Spice Islands. During Sundara’s iconic Sunday Brunch, dubbed Bali’s Longest Sunday Brunch, enjoy 5 ½ hours of oceanfront gazing and grazing featuring unlimited selections of international flavours.

Book Now: +62 361 708 333 | Website | Instagram

ULUWATU

Karma Beach Club

Found beneath the sheer limestone cliffs of Uluwatu is the world-renowned Karma Beach Bali. A secluded, white sandy beach with crystal clear waters and million-dollar views, Karma Beach Bali is the epitome of tropical heaven. Here, guests are spoiled for choice with the superb food and beverage offerings available across the beach club’s different areas: Le Club 22, Tiki Bar, and the upcoming Phoenix Bar.

Le Club 22 is a cool and casual beachfront clubhouse tucked away around the cliffside. The bar and dining space serves up Mediterranean-inspired cuisine alongside tapas-style dishes in an al fresco seaside setting. Savour freshly caught seafood, farm fresh produce and premium meats, all meticulously prepared by the award-winning culinary team. The all-day dining menu features the likes of Salade Niçoise, Gambas Grillées, and Cotelettes d’Agneau Grillées, while the refreshing cocktails to try include Le Club Mule, Alamo Julep and Cold Brew Martini.

Over at the waterfront is the Tiki Bar, a casual venue that pays homage to Bali’s famed beach barbecues. Beyond just the ordinary seaside affair, the Tiki Bar is built in the typical Balinese style. The all-day dining is prepared using the handcrafted Komodo Kamado Grill, serving up dishes such as wood-fired pizzas and rock lobster rica rica. Complementing the dishes are Indonesian-inspired cocktails like the Puka Colada and Karma Spritz.

The beach club has a roster of exciting weekly events and activities, whether it’s a new dining or entertainment programme, making each visit to Karma Beach Bali a little different every time.

Book Now: +62 811 3829 3360 | reservations@karmabeach.com | Instagram

SEMINYAK

SugarSand

This vibrant beachfront eatery is one of Seminyak’s most chic dining destinations, where Chef Syamsul Rizal presents his take on a Japanese izakaya, remastered for a coastal dining experience. This is an all-day destination, with the infinity pool calling for cocktails under the sun, or comfortable al-fresco seating areas and a second-floor deck to take in the Seminyak scenes.

SugarSand’s wide-ranging menu showcases a range of contemporary Japanese-inspired delights. Must-try starters include the delicious Wagyu Gyoza or the Tacos 3 Ways. Maki rolls and Sushi Specials are of course on the menu, including highlights like the Tuna Tataki or the fiery Spicy Tuna. The dinner menu showcases signature dishes not to be missed such as the refreshing Wakame Salad, Gindara Miso, and the mouth-watering Kiwami Wagyu Bollar Blade, and the luxurious US Prime T Bone 1kg. For a sweet ending to wrap up your meal, cleanse your palate with the Matcha Sundae, Yuzu Cheese Tart, Fresh Berries Short Cake or Sakanti Choco Mille-Feuille.

To complement, SugarSand presents an impressive selection of cocktails. Led by Head Mixologist, Dewa Ari, the liquid artisans have put a Japanese twist onto classic cocktails. For example, the Ume-Groni, a classic Negroni with the addition of plum wine; or Umai Sour, a whisky favourite featuring yuzu liqueur and matcha ginger. Whether you seek a lazy day lounging by the pool with delectable bites and tipples, a cosy dining experience chuck-full of exquisite dishes, or a sunset cocktail soirée, SugarSand offers the perfect beachfront setting.

Book Now: +62 813 5369 5640 | Website | Instagram

Seasalt (Seminyak)

Amidst countless options for seaside dining, Seminyak’s stunning coastline and its iconic sunsets certainly stand out. Enjoying this stretch of beach is the five-star Alila Seminyak, home to Seasalt, the celebrated dining destination serving up the freshest seafood with a Japanese twist.

The venue’s inspired design features an open kitchen concept and interiors that boast a stylish seaside abode adorned that open up to a spacious deck welcoming the gentle sea breeze. Spearheaded by Chef de Cuisine Hazwan Hamdan, the restaurant provides a fresh take on a coastal dining experience with its creative and flavourful offerings. With a focus on sustainability, Seasalt sources wildly caught and sustainably harvested seafood from the waters of the archipelago. Each dish is seasoned with traditional organic Kusamba sea salt from East Bali, sourced from a small community of salt farmers that preserve its centuries-old tradition of producing 100% natural salt by sun and wind evaporation.

The menu at Seasalt has been designed shared style, where guests are encouraged to sample the finest of each specialty with others. On your visit to Seasalt, opt for the Journey Signature menu, a five-course tasting menu with a cocktail pairing available.

Book Now: +62 361 3021 889 | Website | Instagram