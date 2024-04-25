On 24 May 2024, Bali Children Foundation will host their annual ‘High Tea for Charity’ at The Legian Seminyak, Bali. This special event is one of the highly-anticipated fundraising events, bringing in the Bali community to support the organisation’s great work in providing education and more for marginalised children in Bali and other challenged areas of Indonesia.

Founded in 2002 by Margaret Barry, OAM, Bali Children Foundation helps thousands of children to complete school, to find employment, and to improve their lives and the life of their community. For over two decades their work has grown enormously.

They select and survey remote villages with underserved schools, provide scholarships to 10-15% most impoverished children, upgrade classrooms, donate equipment and waste management facilities in small schools with inadequate budgets. The results in education are phenomenal, often out-performing the national average, essentially leapfrogging the children from undereducated to academic stars.

BCF continuously expands their work to more marginalised areas and the upcoming High Tea for Charity will help to support underserved schools in the villages of Gobleg and Gesing in North Bali. Profits will go to funding school upgrades, equipment, teaching and children’s education support for the most disadvantaged. This will be an elegant high tea experience at the sophisticated The Legian Seminyak, enjoying seaside views. The event will feature:

•⁠ ⁠Fashion show by Warwick Purser @Equatorial

•⁠ ⁠Live auction, silent auction, and raffle tickets will also be available to purchase

•⁠ ⁠Exciting live performances Venue: The Restaurant at The Legian Seminyak

Date & Time: 2pm – 5pm | Friday, 24 May 2024

Donation: Presale donation IDR 550,000 and at the door IDR 595,000 Book Now:

+6287711173929 (WA – Bianca)

Book Online

For more information on Bali Children Foundation: balichildrenfoundation.org