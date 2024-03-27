This Easter will be a culinary extravaganza at AYANA Resort Bali as the expansive 90-hectare resort has curated a series of indulgent feasts to celebrate everyone’s favourite springtime holiday. Guests will surely be spoiled for choice as the resort has prepared diverse Easter-themed dining offers at its repertoire of dining destinations.

From 28-31 March 2024, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a tantalising culinary odyssey at AYANA Resort Bali. From savouring the finest grill and seafood delights at DAVA Steak & Seafood and indulging in the flavourful taste of the Mediterranean at SCUSA to cherishing every bite of authentic Italian cuisine at Sami Sami, guests will be treated to a wholesome Easter holiday at AYANA Resort Bali.

Located next to The Villas lobby, DAVA Steak & Seafood is the resort’s modern steakhouse and seafood grill dining experience featuring an elegant ambience set against a dramatic backdrop of sunset and ocean views. Available from 6pm to 11pm, enjoy special Easter menus at DAVA, combining the finest grilled and seafood delights with wine. The special Easter menu comprises Burrata for Starters (IDR 165,000++), Short Ribs for the Main Course (IDR 425,000++), and Strawberry Eton Mess (IDR 95,000++).

Easter Menu at DAVA

Over at Sami Sami, marvel at the stunning view overlooking ocean vistas from the cliff-edge lawn. Specialising in trattoria-style Italian cuisine, the stylish open-air restaurant has prepared special Easter menus available from 5.30pm to 11pm. The Easter menus include Capellini (IDR 380,000++), Duck Breast (IDR 280,000++), Lamb Shank (IDR 380,000++), and Chocolate Mousse (IDR 110,000++).

Revel in a Mediterranean-style Easter celebration with a decadent dinner at SCUSA, the resort’s relaxed Mediterranean restaurant. Settle down in the breezy terrace lounge or the elegant indoor dining area and enjoy the special Easter menu from 6pm to 11pm. The Easter menu features Lamb Pide (IDR 280,000++), Gnocchi Di Zucca (IDR 190,000++), Dry Aged Steak Tartare (IDR 220,000++) and Greek Orange Cake (IDR 170,000++). The dinner will have a live acoustic performance by Robby and Friend.

Easter Menu at SCUSA

Additionally, there will be a special SCUSA Wine Dinner held on Friday, 29 March 2024, coinciding with the Easter dinner. Savour a tantalising 5-course wine pairing dinner curated by Sommelier Diego Sebastian Todone. The charming evening will commence at Luna with its marvellous sunset views, a DJ performance, and complimentary aperitif and canapés at 6pm, followed by the dinner at SUCSA at 6.30p. The Easter wine dinner is priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per person.

