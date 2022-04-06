Taking place on 23 April 2022, ‘Row for R.O.L.E.’ is a community initiative raising funds for Bali’s long-established ROLE Foundation. Sports lovers are invited to join an epic kayak race from Sanur to Nusa Dua, journeying around Bali’s coastline for a good cause!

About ROLE Foundation

The ROLE Foundation, standing for Rivers Oceans, Lands and Ecology, works to develop sustainable practices and solutions though their Zero Waste to Oceans Center in Nusa Dua, where education programs with local councils and schools, environmental group gatherings, soap up-cycling programs, women’s weaving business development, beach cleaning and more take place.

The other leg of ROLE focuses on women’s empowerment. BaliWISE, standing for Women of Indonesia Skills Education, focuses on educating marginalised women in Bali, understanding that giving women the opportunity to be breadwinners in their families helps to break a cycle of poverty.

Rowing for the Right Reasons

The rowing event, taking place 23 April 2022, is calling people and companies who are passionate about equal rights and opportunities for women, and an environmentally sustainable future for the island of Bali.

The kayak race will start on the calm shores of Sanur Beach (at Hyatt Regency Bali), where participants will embark on the 13km row down to Nusa Dua Beach (at Grand Hyatt Bali). This epic journey on the seas of Bali’s east-facing coastline will take you past Serangan Island and the Benoa Harbour. At the finish line, the brave rowers will be rewarded with a lunch for heroes at the Grand Hyatt Bali, during which the winners announcement and award ceremony will take place.

Each rowing participants will do their own crowd funding campaign to raise a minimum of IDR 2,000,000 and total funds raised will count towards the contributions of you or your company. The event is open to everyone, even those who have never rowed before!

With your support, R.O.L.E. Foundation can continue to provide education and empowerment to marginalized women, provide environmental training for children and youth, cleanup the coastal waste and reduce waste going to landfill and oceans.

Be the change maker and support R.O.L.E. Foundation to spread awareness and initiate a positive change!

To register, please visit bit.ly/rowforrole

For more information contact DJ Denton on Whatsapp:

wa.me/+6282145611119