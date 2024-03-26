With everyone’s favourite springtime holiday fast approaching, Karma Kandara has announced the return of its annual Easter Festival. From 28 March to 2 April 2024, celebrate Easter in true Karma style with various exclusively curated family-friendly experiences over six days.

The Easter Festival kicks off with Cocktails with Hanoman at Temple Lounge (28 Mar), where in-house guests can savour specially crafted cocktails and bask in the mesmerising evening skies as they catch a captivating traditional Balinese dance performance by Hanoman, the cheeky and magical monkey god from the Ramayana epic.

The following day, guests are invited to embrace the Good Friday tradition with Good Friday Good Karma (29 Mar), a succulent seafood fare at di Mare featuring a diverse 6-course menu. Indulge in the finest catches from Bali’s ocean, meticulously prepared by the chefs.

Then, The Next Supper (30 Mar) welcomes guests to a magical communal dining experience under the moonlight at Karma Beach, priced at IDR 950,000++ per person. Dive into a culinary journey through the vibrant flavours of Jerusalem with a blend of traditional and modern dishes, complemented by sunset canapés and free-flow Karma Wines.

On Easter Sunday, start the holiday with an Easter Sunday Brunch (31 Mar) at di Mare, where guests in a sumptuous spread of hot and chilled delights, artisanal sharing plates, and carving station creations, priced at IDR 695,000++ per person. The little ones will be treated to a special appearance from the Easter Bunny, who will lead the exciting egg hunt and magic shot at the Kids Club.

Guests can also enjoy the Easter Movie Night (1 Apr)at Karma Beach and enjoy a screening of the movie HOP with the kids, complemented by classic movie treats such as toasted marshmallows, cotton candy, and popcorn. Concluding the Easter Festival is a Mixed Asian Bamboo BBQ (2 Apr) at Karma Beach, featuring a tantalising spread of delicious dishes hot off the grill.

To find out more about the Easter Festival, click here!

Karma Kandara

Jl. Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan, Bali

+62 361 848 2202

karmagroup.com