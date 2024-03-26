This Easter holiday will be exceptionally special at W Bali – Seminyak as the five-star resort presents a weekend full of sweet indulgences with their ‘Easter Choco Weekend’. Held from 30-31 March 2024, guests can expect a host of fun activities including an edible chocolate painting activity and the special W T-Party to the extra sweet Sunday brunch at the award-winning Starfish Bloo and Fire Restaurant.

The Easter Choco Weekend will kick off on Saturday, 30 March 2024 from 4pm onwards, in conjunction with the launch of the new W T-Party at W Lounge. Savour a heartwarming afternoon of chocolate-themed high tea, complemented by interactive chocolate painting activities. The W T-Party starts from IDR 500,000++ per couple, including a welcome drink and two hours of free-flow non-alcoholic welcome drinks OR enhance the experience with the alcohol package priced at IDR 1,350,000++ per couple, including a welcome drink and two hours of free-flow sparkling wine.

Wrapping up the Easter weekend is a special edition of their popular Sunday brunch at Starfish Bloo and Fire Restaurant. On Sunday, 31 March 2024, celebrate Easter with an innovative array of savoury dishes including fresh seafood, an oyster bar, a Pan-Asian cuisine station and so much more.

The special brunch will also be filled with lots of sweets. The resort will bring you a unique experience with a chocolate buffet and a vibrant display of edible installations at W Bali – Seminyak’s Great Room featuring hanging lollipops and colourful chocolate.

The Easter Sunday brunch starts from IDR 1,050,000++ per person; IDR 1,750,000++ for the food and alcoholic beverage package; and IDR 2,750,000++ per person for the food, alcoholic beverage, and champagne package.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

b f.wbali@whotels.com

wbaliseminyak.com