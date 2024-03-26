Classical music connoisseurs can rejoice as Padma Resort Legian returns with its popular Padma Musical Concert Series this April. Following his sold-out show in June 2023, world-renowned British-Indonesian classical pianist George Harliono will again take the stage at the first Padma Musical Series of 2024.

Back by popular demand, the 23-year-old virtuoso graces the stage at Plumeria Grand Ballroom once more on Sunday, 7 April 2024. Prepare to witness musical magic as his fingers elegantly dance across the piano, imbuing the ballroom with enchanting melodies.

Following his Indonesian performances last year, George Harliono departed directly for Moscow and performed at the highly-prized International Tchaikovsky Competition – regarded as the world’s most prestigious music competition. The gifted pianist astonished Russian audiences and judges, reinforcing his global reputation by winning a Silver Medal.

Born in London, UK, to an Indonesian mother and British father, George found a love for music at an early age and began playing piano at the age of 7. From the age of 9, he began playing on public street pianos, where he would draw crowds around him, watching as he showcased his mastery of classical music. A video of him at age 11 playing in a public park in London went viral, sending George to worldwide fame with over 10M views.

The story continues with a concerto debut at the age of 12, after which he has regularly performed with orchestras, including the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, The Mariinsky Orchestra, Tatarstan National Symphony Orchestra, New Millennium Orchestra of Chicago, just to name a few.

George Harliono Piano Concert will be held at the Plumeria Grand Ballroom at Padma Resort Legian. Registration and cash bar commence at 6pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. Ticket to the show is priced at IDR 500,000nett/person for regular seating and IDR 800,000nett/person for VIP seating.

Enjoy a 50% discount for general seating purchased with a student ID, a 20% discount for BCA card holders (T&C apply), and a 20% discount for early bird purchases until 25 March 2024. To purchase tickets online, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 9612 or email dining.legian@padmahotels.com

