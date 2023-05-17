On 1 June 2023, the Padma Resort Legian will host yet another iconic musical concert, this time featuring Indonesian-British concert pianist, George Harliono. The 22 year-old-old is one of the world’s most recognised piano talents.

Born in London, UK, to an Indonesian mother and British father, George found a love for music an early age and began playing piano at the age of 7. From the age of 9 he began playing on public street pianos, where he would draw crowds around him, watching as he showcased is mastery of classical music. A video of him at age 11 playing in a public park in London went viral, sending George to world-wide fame with over 10M views.

The story continues with a concerto debut at age of 12, after which he has regularly performed with orchestras, including the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, The Mariinsky Orchestra, Tatarstan National Symphony Orchestra, New Millennium Orchestra of Chicago, just to name a few.

George has been awarded prizes in numerous competitions throughout the world, including The Grand Piano Competition in Moscow, Sendai International Music Competition, Royal Overseas League Music Competition in London, Gina Bachauer Piano Competition in Utah, Concourse International de Lagny-sur-Marne, and Dinu Lipatti Piano Competition in Bucharest. He has just completed a BMUS Degree at the Royal College of Music; he was one of the youngest students to be accepted onto this course.

George Harliono Concert at Padma Resort Legian

Photo courtesy: Josh Harliono

George will be performing in Bali on Thursday, 1 June 2023, at the Padma Resort Legian’s Plumeria Grand Ballroom. The event is part of the resort’s on-going Padma Concert Series, which is one of the rare events thats brings magic of classical music to Bali. This is an event not to be missed by any music lover on the island.

Date: Thursday, 1 June 2023

Location: Plumeria Grand Ballroom, Padma Resort Legian

Time: Show starts at 7PM, Registration and cash bar commencing at 5PM



General Seating: IDR 500,000 nett/ person

VIP Seating: IDR 700,000 nett/person

VIP Sparkling Seating: IDR 1,000,000 nett/person (includes 1.5hr meet-and-greet, with Sparkling Wine)

Tickets purchased with a BCA card are eligible for up to 20% discount.

For more information:

+6281138219512 (WA)

dining.legian@padmahotels.com

PadmaResortLegian.com