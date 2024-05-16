Try to picture yourself sitting under a million stars, chatting until the early hours, whilst toasting marshmallows over a fire pit. Imagine a lazy morning, curled up under your blanket next to the glow of a fuel stove. They say camping is nature’s way of feeding mosquitoes. Don’t let that joke scare you because glamping in Bali is the exact opposite of what you’d expect.

Glamping has recently become a trend around the globe and it is a form of camping that comes with utmost comfort, hence its name ‘glamourous camping’. Worry not about finding a campsite, setting up tiny nylon tents and suffering in cramped sleeping bags. As the newest travelling fad, glamping brings you in touch with nature whilst hanging onto that 5-star hotel experience.

There are numerous romantic places for glamping in Bali where you won’t have to give up that plush, luxurious bed, running water and electricity. The only things that you will give up are the concrete walls that surround you – and that’s hardly a sacrifice.

Sandat Glamping

In Ubud, Sandat Glamping Tents will take you into the middle of the rice fields. As one of the most popular glamping sites in Bali, their 5 safari-style tents each have their own private infinity pool together with a terrace that leads into the forest. Lumbung cottages are also up for grabs; traditional local houses with alang–alang roofs and balconies overlook the abundantly green surroundings.

The interiors of the tents are handpicked for their ethnic style that matches the surroundings. Gorgeous raw woods dominate the atmosphere, along with light, pearl white linens that accentuate the natural light flooding in from outside. Pearl chandeliers, hand-painted furniture, coffee plants and white shells all add to that feeling of being in ‘the wild’.

The tents are surrounded by rice fields and vast vegetation. Perfect seclusion has been achieved with bamboo screens and vertical gardens, giving you all the privacy you need. Just listen to the sounds of the evening critters as they chirp in the bush.

With the capability to accommodate only a few people, Sandat Glamping offers a perfectly unique experience. However, a quick 10-minute drive sees you back in Ubud centre if you’re really missing civilisation that much (but you won’t).

[ Read our full review on Sandat Glamping here ]

Contact: +62 821 44081998 | info@glampingsandat.com | Instagram

Menjangan Dynasty Resort

If you make your way to the northwest part of the island, Menjangan Dynasty Resort, Beach Camp & Dive Center is the best location for those who want to experience close-to-nature ‘glamping’, but this time by the sea! This retreat beckons travellers seeking an escape from the ordinary, offering a blend of relaxation and adventure amidst breathtaking surroundings.

Guests of the safari-style tented rooms and villas enjoy spaces crafted in bamboo and ‘alang-alang’ thatch, featuring a beautiful architectural style and luxurious-looking resort. Each tent is fitted with canvas roller blinds, wardrobes, inbuilt desks and bamboo lamps. Visitors of tent villas enjoy an En-Suite bathroom with a bathtub and private infinity pool.

Beyond the luxury of the tents, the resort offers many activities to immerse guests in the wonders of nature. Embark on snorkelling and diving adventures to explore the vibrant marine life of Menjangan Island, just a short boat trip away. For land-based excursions, guests can take part in trekking, cycling, or bird-watching activities amidst the beautiful landscapes of Northwest Bali. Unwind and relax at the Pasir Putih Spa, where private spa pods and reflexology sessions await.

Whether you’re looking for adventures full of adrenaline or tranquil moments of relaxation, Menjangan Dynasty Resort promises an unforgettable retreat amidst Bali’s natural surroundings. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Northwest Bali and embark on a journey where luxury meets adventure.

Contact: +62 362 3355000 | Website | Instagram

Bali Beach Glamping

Located just 25 minutes north of Canggu, Bali Beach Glamping might be just the perfect getaway for you to enjoy your holiday. Looking out over the Indian Ocean, this glamping site promises breathtaking views, where the ocean and rice field become one.

Set against this resort are 50 air-conditioned luxury tents, each appointed to provide a serene sanctuary, embraced by nature. Whether you’re going for the Deluxe Ocean View Tent, Family Tent or Deluxe Standard Tent, every accommodation promises a tranquil garden view to relax.

Indulge your taste palate as Bali Beach Glamping offers an array of taste experiences in their beachfront restaurant. An extensive choice of local and international delicacies is crafted from the finest locally sourced ingredients, infused with flavours and spices.

After savouring gastronomic delights, immerse yourself in the adventures Bali Beach Resort is offering, both on land and at sea. From volcanic jeep adventures and Quad Bike tours to serene kayaking and paddleboarding excursions, there’s something for every adventurer! Immerse yourself in the Balinese ritual of Melukat, led by a Balinese priest or learn about the spiritual significance of Balinese offerings.

To ensure you’re ready for every moment of your glamping adventure, a unique boutique is present, including a curated collection of chic resort outfits, trendy bikinis, surf necessities and much more.

After selecting some fitting fashion items, it’s time to take a moment and focus on your own well-being. Indulge in Bali Beach Glamping’s Wellness Oasis, elevate your fitness journey in their Fitness Studio, or find inner peace at Yoga Shala. If you’re looking to indulge and relax even more, take place in rejuvenating spa treatments at Spa Tenda and unwind by the Infinity Pool with breathtaking views.

Families are warmly welcomed as well, with a dedicated kids’ playground and an array of games and activities to ensure an unforgettable stay for Bali Beach Glamping’s youngest guests.

Contact: +62 812-8001-5758 | Website | Instagram

Sunrise Camp Kintamani

Nestled within the serene Songkan Village lies Sunrise Camp Kintamini, a haven for those seeking both relaxation and adventure. Laid elegantly next to the east side of Batur Lake, the camp offers an escape from the chaos of everyday life in Bali. Experience the magic of Bali’s highlands, where you can enjoy a stunning sunset on every morning of your stay.

Prepare to wake up early to see the magical sunrise view from the campground. At an altitude of 900 meters above sea level, Sunrise Camp Kintamani offers unparalleled views of sunrises, surrounded by green hills and the sight of Batur Lake below. Let the cool mountain air embrace you as you awaken to the sounds of nature.

Sunrise Camp Kintamani offers a variety of packages to its visitors. The most common package spans 2 days and 1 night, including comfortable sleeping gear, a delicious BBQ dinner under the stars and a breakfast to fuel your day. As night falls, gather around the campfire under the sparkling stars of the night sky.

Apart from a great camping spot, Mount Batur is situated perfectly for an array of adventurous activities. From the exciting Mount Batur Sunrise Treks to leisurely Village Treks, Caldera Sunrise Treks and thrilling Volcano Cycling tours, Bali Sunrise Camp offers an array of activities. For those seeking a taste of adrenaline, ATV Rides, Land Rover Tours, VW Safari tours and Dirt Bike Tours promise an unforgettable journey through the beauty of Bali’s highlands.

Contact: +62 878 6236 6311 | E-Mail | Instagram

Toteme Kintamani

Nestled in the northern part of Bali lies Toteme Kintaman, a glamping retreat designed for nature lovers. Kintamani is known for its stunning natural beauty, providing a perfect backdrop for an exceptional glamping experience at Toteme Kintamani. If you’re seeking a comfortable place to unwind after exploring this magnificent region, you’ve found the right spot. Enjoy well-equipped tents shaded by towering mountains.

All luxurious tents include a private terrace overlooking the volcano and its adjacent mountains. All tents feature a modern industrial style, yet they blend seamlessly within the natural surroundings. Deluxe tents include a private bathroom with a toilet and all necessary cosmetics and appliances.

Toteme Kintamani’s hot spring is truly the icing on the cake; immerse yourself in thermal water, overlooking a mesmerising landscape. This hot spring brings harmony to your body and soul, serving as a source of recovery and energy. After indulging in the unique waters, it’s time to satisfy your taste buds. The resort’s restaurant offers a variety of culinary dishes made from fresh local products. Balinese, European, and Asian recipes are prepared to create an unforgettable experience for guests, with a magnificent view of the Batur volcano.

To make your vacation even more memorable, Toteme Kintamini offers a variety of activities and excursions as well. Engage in hiking trips around the Batur Volcano, visit nearby rice terraces or go on a picnic surrounded by panoramic views of the volcano and its adjacent lake.

Contact: +62 878 6319 6594 | WhatsApp | Instagram

Bara Mountain Cabin

Situated in Tabanan lies Bara Mountain Cabin, a spot to begin your relaxing getaway. Amidst the tranquillity of the mountains in Northern Bali, Bara Mountain Cabin serves as a perfect sanctuary to unwind and relax. When you wake up, nature is right in your footsteps as this mountain cabin is surrounded by a green environment, just a short distance away from stunning rice terraces.

Comfort meets aesthetics as meticulous detail is crafted in every single piece of furniture at Bara Mountain Cabin. The space holds a unique ambience, from exquisite glassware to the signature Bara Tumbler. It creates a perfect ambience for guests who are looking to immerse themselves completely in serenity and calmness.

Gather around in Bara Mountain Cabin’s communal glamping area; an ideal spot to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. Or lay down at the net bed outside: the perfect spot to unwind.

Beyond the cabin’s unique looks and ambience, there is also food to feast on. From delicious breakfast with a mountain view to cosy BBQ dinners with your friends or family, Bara Mountain Cabin truly seems to have it all. If you’re looking to unleash your inner chef, their fully-equipped kitchen can be your culinary playground in the middle of the jungle.

Don’t hesitate and bring a visit to this wonderful, unique spot in the middle of mountains and nature.

Contact: +62 813 5355 3996 | Facebook | Instagram

Nadi Bali

As Nadi Bali’s name suggests, Nadi means “pulse” in Bahasa, this mountain eco-resort Nadi Nature Resort lies in the rhythm of water falling from three adjacent waterfalls. Surrounded by pure nature and located at the foothills of Mount Batukaru, this sanctuary is perfectly situated to calm you down from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Luxury, tranquillity and sophistication are Nadi Nature Resort’s keywords and this can be seen from afar. All tents are situated among the lush jungle ravine with views of waterfalls, mountains or rice fields. Equipped with yoga equipment and working desks, these tents provide a pleasant stay to meet all your needs. Unwind at this dreamy spot in the Waterfall, Stream, Breeze or Mountain View Tent.

If you’re looking for an adventure, don’t hesitate to explore Nadi Bali with all your senses as there is plenty to see and to do. Take a walking tour to Nadi Bali’s permaculture farm and forage in their food forest and gardens, or make your way down the resort property to bathe in the stream of the waterfall. For nature exploration, hike or bike on mountains, discover the UNESCO heritage of Jatiluwih rice fields, bathe in Bedugul lakes, or stroll through surrounding villages with traditional Balinese markets.

After exploring, indulge and dine in Nadi Bali’s wholesome farm-to-fork café, Nadi Farm Café. This permaculture farm, located between Jatiluwih and Bedugul, forms an incredible example of a sustainable and healthy environment. The founders of Nadi Farm Cafe have set this practice to pay respects to Tabanan’s beautiful landscapes and communities.

Come to Nadi Bali and contribute to a healthy environment while having an unforgettable time.

Contact: +62 821 949 54956 | E-Mail | Instagram

Glamping is the newest way to disrupt your daily routine and shift your focus back to the things that matter. It is a way of celebrating a love of individualism, nomadic life and being sustainable. After a short immersion in nature, you will surely be mentally and emotionally soothed due to the change in perspective! Glamping immerses you in a region’s raw beauty – every trip away is enhanced by the time of year, local topography and wildlife. It gives you a different way of viewing your world and bonding with your loved ones.