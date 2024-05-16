The Ubud Food Festival (UFF) 2024 is set to be held from 31 May – 2 June 2024, where the highly anticipated annual event will see the inaugural Sustainability Forum in an exclusive partnership with the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA).

Held on Friday, 31 May 2024, on the opening day of the three-day Ubud Food Festival 2024 , the Sustainability Forum is poised to be a significant event for industry professionals dedicated to progressing eco-friendly practices and minimising the sector’s environmental footprint.

At the core of the forum is the exchange and discussion of progressive ideas, best practices, and inspiring success stories in sustainability. Through interactive, insightful discussions, and hands-on workshops, feasible solutions to prevalent issues, including food and packaging waste prevention and management, changing systems, and how chefs lead change, will be actively pursued.

● BRCA Sustainability

● The Sustainability Forum Rundown

● Zero Waste Collaborative Dinner

BRCA Sustainability

18 BRCA Sustainability Partners will showcase their services and products at booths found at the Indus venue during the Sustainability Forum. Attendees are encouraged to take part in the solution of preventing the use of disposable packaging by bringing their personal reusable and refillable drink containers.

BRCA sustainability partners will provide free refills of drinking water. BRCA also plans to compost 100% of the food waste generated during the Sustainability Forum and Zero Waste Collaborative Dinner, following protocols to avoid generating residual waste to landfills. Additionally, BRCA has pledged to measure and trace the forum’s waste generation, from both food and packaging, by working with waste management facilities and partnering with Alam Sustainability Consultants to provide a post-event report including waste prevented, waste generated, and percentage of residual waste to landfill.

The BRCA Sustainability Goals include: (1) prevent and responsibly manage waste generated; (2) promote sustainability education during panels and demos; (3) promote local wisdom for economic benefit and lower environmental impacts in the use of packaging; (4) promote and use locally grown produce and source sustainable seafood; (5) promote innovative and environmentally safe infrastructure; (6) promote inclusivity and gender equality of speakers of chosen panels; (7) promote wellness of all staff; and (8) promote partnerships between community, government, and all culinary stakeholders.

BRCA intends to be as sustainable as possible for their event including reducing the impacts related to economic, environmental and social aspects by following ISO 20121 sustainability standards for events .

The Sustainability Forum Rundown

Kicking off the forum and welcoming the attendees will be the Founders of BRCA: Chris Salans, Dean Keddell, and Anthony Syrowatka.

Panel 1 (10:00 – 11:30): Sustainability Practices for Food Waste

Moderated by Jane Fisher, the panel will feature presentations by Tobias Wilson (Shiva Industries), Buya Azmedia (Urban Compost Founder), Duhitta Hayyurudhini (Ragam Foundation), and Volker Kess (ClimeMates Co-Founder).

Panel 2 (12:00 – 13:30): Sustainability Is a Journey; Innovators Leading Collective Change on Bali’s Culinary Landscape

Moderated by Chef Cynthia Louise, the talkshow panel will feature Anggie Giovanda (Rumah Kompos Desa Adat Padangtegal), Min Siah (Zero Footprint Asia), and Made Janur Yasa (Plastic Exchange Founder).

Panel 3 (14:00 – 15:30): There Is No Away; System Change and Looking Outside the Box to Find Solutions to Prevent Food Packaging Pollution

Moderated by Marc Antoine Dunais (Catalyze Communications Founder), the panel will feature presentations by Jane Fischer (Alam Sustainability Consultants Founder), Dwi Jayanti (Plastik Detox Manager), Floris Graziosi (AYR Water Operations Director), and Chef Made Lugra (Ayung Resort Ubud Executive Chef and Kemulan Resto Owner).

Panel 4 (16:00 – 17:45): Go Local or Go Home

Moderated by Chris Salans (Mozaic), the talkshow panel includes Deepanker Khosla (Haoma), Chef Mandif Warokka (Blanco par Mandif), Will Goldfarb (Room 4 Dessert), Wayan Kresna Yasa (HOME by Chef Wayan), and Eelke Plasmeijer (Restaurant Nusantara by Locavore).

BRCA Zero Waste Chef Collaboration Dinner at Indus

Concluding the Sustainability Forum will be a sustainability-focused dinner held at Indus Restaurant. Collaborating for this special event, Mozaic’s Chris Salans will work hand-in-hand with Bali’s own Wayan Kresna Yasa of HOME by Chef Wayan, plant-based chef Cynthia Louise of Jhoii Local East, and Mandif Warokka of Blanco par Mandif to create an astonishing zero waste dining experience that perfectly encapsulates BRCA’s commitments to foster sustainability and the innovative brilliance of these culinary maestros.

The menu will serve diners with bread by Wheatfields, followed by Pickled Beet carpaccio, housemade plant-based feta, tempeh crunch, roasted seeds, wild greens (Cynthia Louise), Chowder – Grouper, baby cabbage, cherry tomato, spiced coconut broth, fish scale cracker (Wayan Kresnayasa), King Prawns, the whole Pomelo, and fresh green peppercorn sauce (Chris Salans), and Kintamani Vanilla with pineapple, rice pudding and coconut ice cream (Mandif Warokka). The dinner will feature wines by Hatten Wines. A vegetarian option is available upon request when ordering tickets.

The dinner will be held at 6.30pm, priced at IDR 600,000 per person and IDR 450,000 for BRCA members. To purchase tickets to the dinner, click here! Entrance to the forum will be free of charge for BRCA members, while day passes for UFF festival attendees will be available at the door and online here!

For all booking inquiries, please contact:

Ubud Food Festival 2024

Email: admin@yayasansaraswati.org

WhatsApp: +62 812 4683 8459

Website: ubudfoodfestival.com