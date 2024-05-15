Mamaka by Ovolo Hosts Charity Dinner Together with Bali Children Foundation

Prepare for an indulgent night of gastronomic excellence for a good cause as Kuta’s vibrant urban resort, Mamaka by Ovolo, announces its upcoming charity dinner set to be held on Friday, 31 May 2024, in collaboration with the Bali Children Foundation (BCF).

Carrying a theme of “Fork it Over! Eat Good, Do Good, Feel Good”, the fund-raising event is organised with the primary goal of supporting educational programmes by upgrading the educational facilities in Bali’s impoverished remote area. Setting a fundraising target of AUD 20,000, Mamaka by Ovolo together with BCF encourages the community to join this inspiring event and make a significant impact by improving access to quality education for the underprivileged children in Bali.

Guests can expect a culinary spectacle curated by three outstanding chefs during the charity dinner. These three chefs include Karl Doering from Lyle’s London, Dinda Weragati from Fivelements Ubud, and Ben Harrington from Kuta Social Club. The dinner will be a feast for the senses, presenting guests with a delectable 6-course dinner masterfully crafted by these culinary talents.

Not only will the night see the three chefs collaborate to delight guests with exquisite creations, but the evening will also be jam-packed with entertainment including live music, DJ performances, and captivating fire dances to keep guests entertained. Additionally, the event will also feature an exclusive silent auction, epic prizes, and raffles, with all proceeds going directly to the Bali Children Foundation.

Established in 2002 by Margaret Barry, OAM , Bali Children Foundation helps thousands of children to complete school, find employment, and improve their lives and the lives of their community. For over two decades, their work has grown enormously. They select and survey remote villages with underserved schools, provide scholarships to 10-15% of most impoverished children, upgrade classrooms, and donate equipment and waste management facilities in small schools with inadequate budgets.

Held on Friday, 31 May 2024, the event starts from 5.30pm onwards. To support this fantastic charity dinner, guests can purchase tickets to attend the dinner, priced at IDR 650,000nett per person or reserve a table for eight people priced at IDR 4,550,000nett. For those interested to join the cause and attend the dinner, tickets can be purchased here!

Kuta Social Club

Jl. Pantai Kuta No. 32, Kuta

+62 361 8496 500

kutasocialclub@ovolohotels.com

megatix.com.au/events/fork-it-over