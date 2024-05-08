Returning on 31 May to 2 June 2024, Ubud Food Festival 2024 is set to wow attendees with an impressive lineup of chefs, flavours, recipes and more, all backdropped by picturesque Bali venues. This year, the festival’s theme is ‘Take it to the Streets’, aimed to highlight the eclectic street food culture of Indonesia and beyond.

The Ubud Food Festival (UFF) is a multi-faceted experience, hosting a whole variety of different events across three days, from live cooking demos, masterclasses, workshops, food tours, a food market and of course special dining experiences with Asia’s top culinary professionals.

The festival’s heart is at Taman Kuliner, where the central Food Market will host up to 70 food and drinks stalls showcasing the flavours and aromas of Asia! Favourite Bali and Indonesia brands will be present, creating an eclectic selection of bites to browse and savour. New in 2024, access to Taman Kuliner will be completely free, allowing more visitors to explore the market, its surrounding events and entertainment.

Of course, the premier Special Events are the most anticipated part of the festival, seeing dynamic one-off collaborations between renowned chefs from Indonesia and across Asia, creating decadent experiences in Ubud’s most coveted restaurants.

Legendary Balinese chef and author Wayan Kresna Yasa will host a fine dining Indonesian dinner at Kappa Senses; Chef Aditya Muskita from ESA, will bring their ‘new Jakarta cuisine’ to Amandari Ubud; award-winning Japanese-NZ chef Makoto Tokuyama will draw inspiration from his time spent as a Zen Buddhist Monk and his childhood with a special menu at Capella Ubud; Canggu’s Santanera will join Australian chef Tim Stapleforth launching his new restaurant Ghost with some Latin American cooking at Indus Restaurant. The list goes on!

It’s not just dinners. Mandapa’s Ambar Ubud Bar will welcome Agung and Laura Prabowo from Hong Kong’s first sustainable bar, ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Bars, to shake up their signature cocktails. A range of nighttime experiences takeover with UFF’s exciting ‘After-dark Program’.

Ubud Food Festival 2024 has partnered up with Bali Restaurant & Cafe Association who will launch their very first sustainability conference. Deepanker Khosla, Asia’s 50 Best Chef from Bangkok’s Haoma, recently awarded 2023’s Asia’s Sustainable Restaurant Award, will join leading Balinese chef identities Eelke Plasmeijer (Locavore), Chris Salans (Mozaic), Mandif Warokka, and Room 4 Desserts Will Goldfarb (Room4Desserts) for a discussion on sourcing locally and reducing food waste in restaurants.

There’s something for everyone at UFF 2024, whether you’re looking to gorge around the market, insightful talks and expert workshops, or a decadent dinner with top chefs. The Food Market, along cooking demos and after-dark program at Taman Kuliner, are FREE entry. Tickets for the Special Events, Workshops, and the sustainability conference can be purchased online.

@ubudfoodfest | ubudfoodfestival.com