Nestled in the heart of Ubud, where the rhythms of nature blend seamlessly with age-old traditions, The Café Lotus stands as a cherished institute of Balinese heritage and culinary mastery. Since its establishment in 1983, the esteemed Ubud restaurant has served as a gateway to the captivating world of Bali.

As the sun sets over Ubud, casting its golden glow upon the serene waters adjacent to the palace, The Café Lotus transforms into a realm of magic and grandeur. Here, amidst the gentle glow of the candlelight and the tranquil lotus pond, guests are invited to embark on an immersive dining experience that highlights the rich nuances of Bali’s vibrant flavours and traditions.

Indulge in the harmonious symphony of their signature dish, the “Royal Rijsttafel”, a culinary masterpiece that pays homage to the intricate tapestry of Balinese cuisine. Each dish, meticulously prepared and infused with the island’s vibrant spices and exotic ingredients, serves as a testament to the culinary legacy passed down through generations.

The diverse range of authentic Balinese dishes includes Cramcam Siap, Sayur Urap, Babi Kecap, Siap Betutu, Sate Asem Siap, Gulai Kambing, Pes-san Be Pasih, Ulam Pasih Campur, Sate Lilit, and Steamed Yellow Rice, as well as Balinese desserts such as Pisang Rai, Dadar Gulung, and Godoh Vanilla, each beautifully presented in ‘Bokor’ containers decorated with intricate carvings and distinctive colours that encapsulate the regal spirit of Balinese cuisine.

However, the charm of The Café Lotus transcends beyond food alone. Every night, except Fridays, guests are treated to a mesmerising showcase of Balinese traditional dance set against the backdrop of an illuminated fountain. It’s a spectacle that encapsulates the cultural richness of Bali, leaving an indelible impression on all guests.

The Café Lotus presents an authentically Balinese experience elevated by its charming setting. With a capacity of 160 guests, the restaurant offers plenty of seating options, from the main restaurant to Bale Patok, Bale Lesehan and the intimate seating by the lotus pond’s edge.

The Café Lotus

Jl. Raya Ubud No. 14, Gianyar

+62 361 975 660

@thecafelotus

thecafelotusubud.com