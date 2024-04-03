Nestled along the pristine stretch of the white sandy beach of Nusa Dua, Grand Hyatt Bali introduces a luxurious collection of cabanas on their beachfront, setting a new standard for leisure and relaxation at the popular resort.

With plush seating, inviting amenities, and awe-inspiring views of the vast ocean, Grand Hyatt Bali’s new beach cabanas offer an unparalleled sanctuary for those seeking solace amidst the sun and sand or a tranquil moment amidst nature’s beauty.

Grand Hyatt Bali’s exclusive cabanas provide a blend of comfort and sophistication, promising an unforgettable retreat for discerning guests. Whether you crave serene moments or simply wish to immerse yourself in the peaceful ambience, the cabanas provide the idyllic setting, seamlessly merging opulence with the natural surroundings.

Available for reservation, the cabanas await you with a minimum spend requirement starting from IDR 1,295,000+++ (food and beverage included), ensuring a personalized and memorable to every guest. Surround yourself with the calming sounds of the ocean and the gentle caress of the sea breeze as you luxuriate in the lap of luxury. To enhance your coastal retreat, the resort offers a curated selection of cocktails, mocktails, refreshing beverages, and delicious finger foods to perfectly complement the tranquil paradise around you.

Revel in the epitome of coastal luxury as you unwind, rejuvenate and embrace the opulence of the resort’s exclusive cabanas. The beach cabanas are available daily from 11.30am to 6pm, secure your spot by making reservations via email at balgh-dining.reservation@hyatt.co m or call +62 361 771 234.

Grand Hyatt Bali

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa

+62 361 771 234

balgh-dining.reservation@hyatt.com

grandhyattbali.com