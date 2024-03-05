Embark on a leisurely and indulgent escape to the luxurious beachfront oasis at Grand Hyatt Bali, where the hotel is offering an All-Inclusive Food and Beverage Package designed to make your stay as convenient and well-catered as possible.

Graciously nestled on the pristine shorelines of Nusa Dua, the five-star Grand Hyatt Bali has long become one of the top choices of accommodation in the upscale neighbourhood for both business and leisure travellers, renowned for its seamless blend of culture, Balinese hospitality, tropical sceneries, and modern amenities.

With the All-Inclusive Food and Beverage package, the hotel aims to enhance guests’ stay experience with its eclectic selection of indulgent dining options that will transform your island getaway into an unforgettable moment. Valid all year long, the offer applies to all room categories with a minimum of 2 nights’ stay. Take full advantage of this exclusive offer with fantastic benefits including daily breakfast, lunch and dinner; daily free-flow alcoholic drinks including domestic beer, selected wines by glass, non-premium cocktails, mocktails, soft drinks and any non-alcoholic beverages; and daily 2-hour access to Oceania Kids Club.

Boasting a collection of 636 guest rooms, Grand Hyatt Bali is a haven of beachfront leisure where the hotel features a variety of recreational and leisure facilities, including an array of swimming pools, dining destinations, spa villas, fitness centre, kids club and more. Unwind in the luxurious comfort of each room, adorned with authentic Balinese design complemented with a day bed and a balcony with beautiful garden or ocean views.

Offering a diverse range of culinary offerings, guests are spoiled for choice when it comes to dining, from the newly revamped Italian restaurant, Salsa Verde , and the Japanese restaurant, Nampu, to the Asian restaurant, Garden Café, and the Balinese restaurant, Watercourt.

The hotel also features the all-day Veranda Lounge & Bar, the new Lila Cita Tavern , the Poolside Bar and the Beach Cabana. When it comes to wellness, guests can enjoy rejuvenating treatments at Kriya Spa, while the Bay Club Health and Fitness Centre presents a hub for active vacationers. For the young guests, Oceania Kids Club will keep them active with an immersive programme full of fun.

With a limited number of rooms allocated for this offer, a credit card as a guarantee of reservation is required and all reservations are subject to availability. Bookings via Hyatt.com required the special offer code BALIGH. All bookings on Hyatt.com are eligible for the World of Hyatt points.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 815 5744 100 or email balgh-guest_services@hyatt.com

Grand Hyatt Bali

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa

+62 361 771 234 | +62 815 5744 100

balgh-guest_services@hyatt.com

grandhyattbali.com