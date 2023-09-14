The celebrated family resort, Grand Hyatt Bali, is excited to unveil the reopening of Salsa Verde, the resort’s poolside and beachfront Italian restaurant. Diners are now welcome to experience the revamped restaurant along with its new rooftop bar terrace area, Salsa Bar.

Boasting a multi-generational experience that caters to guests of all ages, the refreshed and refurbished Salsa Verde Restaurant invites guests to settle into the warm and inviting venue.

A wood-fired pizza oven and an open kitchen provide guests with front-row seats to witness the culinary artisans in action, exuding an ambience with the same comforts as your own living room. Meanwhile, the outdoor dining terrace is enclosed by lush, manicured gardens with an uninterrupted panorama of the Indian Ocean. When night falls, Salsa Verde transforms into a lively dining spectacle, embellished with enchanting lights and live DJ entertainment.

Salsa Verde Restaurant

The new and improved Salsa Verde comes with an even wide-ranging epicurean delights, specialising in the finest Italian cuisine along with an eclectic selection of beach grill offerings. Each dish is meticulously crafted using the freshest seasonal produce, locally sourced from across the island. Feast on the likes of king prawns, tuna, Spanish mackerel, red Snapper, and barramundi, all beautifully grilled over charcoal with special sauces and condiments to give it an extra kick of decadence.

Pizza lovers can savour a variety of pizzas, hot and steaming, fresh out of the wood-fired brick oven. For a quintessential Italian dining experience, the selection of fresh pastas must not be missed. Revel in the vast array of pastas including linguini vongole, orecchiette pomodoro, penne pesto, and pappardelle funghi.

Salsa Bar

Perched atop Salsa Verde Restaurant is the resort’s exciting new destination to sip and savour in an enchanting tropical oasis, Salsa Bar. The verdant rooftop bar provides a magical escape for those seeking leisurely days to indulge in the art of mixology, serving up expertly crafted concoctions and mouthwatering bite-sized tapas including calamari and affettati misiti (cold cuts and platters). Kick back in the loungy sofas amidst the green rooftop terrace and gaze out to the spellbinding views where the sky meets the sea.

Open from 4pm to 10pm daily, Salsa Bar is an idyllic destination to unwind with friends and families. The gorgeous venue also caters to private events, from birthday celebrations and anniversaries to corporate gatherings and parties, the rooftop haven adds an extra touch of exclusivity.

For more information or reservations, please WhatsApp at +62 855 390 3658 or email balgh-dining.reservation@hyatt.com

Grand Hyatt Bali

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa

+62 855 390 3658

balgh-dining.reservation@hyatt.com

grandhyattbali.com