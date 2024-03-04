For those looking to take your loved one to a romantic dining experience in an enchanting and picturesque venue, look no further! Alila Ubud is home to one of the most unique venues brimming with the magic of Ubud’s unspoiled nature: Bale Bengong.

Nestled in the highlands of Ubud, embrace the whispers of romance in a starlit dinner amidst the treetops of Bale Bengong, an enchanting gem hidden within the tranquil Alila Ubud. Immerse in a realm where nature’s allure and culinary artists interlace to present a remarkable five-course dining experience suspended high above the treetops.

The elegant bale designed for two makes for the perfect romantic dining getaway for couples looking to reignite the romance, serenaded by the trickling sounds of the Ayung River below and the breathtaking views of nature’s beauty.

Ascending the wooden staircase to Bale Bengong, guests are invited to sink into the plush cushion, where the gentle breeze caresses their skin and the melodies of nature become the soundtrack of the evening. As the sun gracefully sets and twilight illuminates the sky, the venue transforms into a heavenly oasis, embracing you in an atmosphere of timeless romance.

Revel in a culinary symphony meticulously crafted by Executive Chef Joni Artanawa and his culinary team, where each dish is a masterpiece utilising the freshest local ingredients bursting with flavours that reflect the setting’s vibrant zest. Taste the dew-kissed freshness of local herbs, Balinese honey’s delicate sweetness, and island spices’ rich earthiness.

Bale Bengong offers various set menu options including the 5 Flavours of Bali, featuring authentic Indonesia dishes such as Ayam Sisit Kacang Panjang, Gado Gado, Soto Ayam Kampung, Ikan Bakar Jimbaran and Laklak Ketan Nangka or the 5-course Western Culinary Adventure, featuring dishes such as Chicken Wonton Triangle, Kale Salad, Braised Crab Meat Soup, Grass Fed Tenderloin, and Tiramisu.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 975 963 or email ubud@alilahotels.com

Alila Ubud

Desa Melinggih Kelod, Payangan, Gianyar

+62 361 975 963

ubud@alilahotels.com

alilahotels.com/ubud