Bali is of course known for its vibrant and visual living culture, and Balinese traditional clothing is certainly part of this tapestry. Making their way to temple, hosting grand ceremonies, from weddings to blessings, there are very specific attire that the Balinese wear.

Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, understanding the traditional attire of the Balinese adds an extra layer of appreciation to the culture. What’s more, if you’re looking to visit a temple or perhaps have even been invited to a local Balinese ceremony, you’ll need to dress appropriately! Here we share what is the typical Balinese attire and also the meaning and characteristics behind them.

• Colour & Symbology

• Women’s Balinese Attire: Kebaya

• Men’s Balinese Attire:

• Formal Ceremony

What’s the story behind their characteristic clothing? Many items of clothing have a symbolic meaning The colours white and yellow are common colours, as they symbolise purity. Women wear white and yellow frangipani flowers in their hair, as a symbol of Lord Shiva. Dark colours like brown, purple or red are usually used at special occasions like weddings or local events, while black is most used at funerals.

Kebaya: Women’s Attire

The kebaya was first introduced as a way to preserve the Balinese women’s modesty. Before the Dutch colonization of Indonesia, the Balinese people did not have traditional clothing. Balinese women used to be bare-chested in their daily life. This changed quickly as the piece of clothing gained great popularity.

There are many variations of kebaya throughout the different regions of Indonesia. Four main items make up the complete Balinese kebaya. The kebaya consists of a blouse, typically made of lace material, although it can be made from any sort of materials. The kemben, a type of sarong, is a large piece of fabric wrapped around the lower body and tied at the waist, made from woven or batik cloth. Two cummerbunds complete the attire: the sabuk and the selendang.

The difference from the Javanese kebaya is the cummerbund tied around the woman’s waist. Compared to women living on other islands, Balinese women also tend to prefer more colourful palettes for their kebaya during special occasions.

Udeng

This headdress, worn on a daily basis by Balinese men, has a unique philosophy and meaning behind it. A Balinese man is never fully dressed without the udeng. The udeng isn’t worn randomly around the head: the right fold must be higher than the left one. This symbolises the superiority of the dharma (good behaviour) over the adharma (bad behaviour). The knot must always be placed in the middle of the forehead, which symbolises where the focus of the mind originates from. The straight upward edge symbolises a focus to worship God Almighty.

The colours of the headdress can also differ. As clarified earlier, white is a commonly used colour as it symbolises purity. The batik udeng is used during social events including traditional occasions or town meetings. Balinese Gamelan musicians, dancers and fashionably creative teenagers often use the red udeng and other colours.

Tri Murti, the triad of the tree gods Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva in Hinduism, is also represented in the udeng. The pull of edge of the right cloth symbolises Vishnu, the pull of edge on the left cloth symbolises Brahma, while the edge of the cloth pulling downwards symbolises Shiva. When dressed in full attire, the man’s body is separated into three parts. Kemben and saput separate legs and body, udeng separates head and body. This is symbolic of the way the Balinese conceptualise the universe, always on three levels: bhurloka (hell), bhuwah (middle world of man) and suarga (heaven).

Gelungan payas

This stunning crown is the piece de resistance of the formal Balinese ceremonial attire, also known as payas agung. The eye-catching golden structure is symbolic of Mount Agung, overgrowing with thriving flora and abundance. Once reserved for royalty, this formal ritual attire has become widespread. All castes in the Balinese social strata now use it.

The striking outfit is most used for Balinese weddings, though is also used during other important ceremonies. Attachments include the central ‘petitis’ with its jewelled band and pointed wings attached at the front, and the bunga kap emas (golden flower tip). Towering up to 40cm and weighing up to 3 to 4 kilograms, the symmetrical headdress is quite a weight to bear for women. However, one cannot deny how elegant they look when donning this regal attire.