Nestled amidst the vibrant streets of Jalan Raya Ubud, Sala Bistro makes a grand entrance into Bali’s cultural heartland. Following the success of its flagship restaurant in Sanur, Sala opened its second restaurant in January 2024: Sala Bistro Ubud.

Having first captivated Sanur with its flagship venue in 2017, Sala Bistro swiftly became a go-to spot for brunch seekers, gatherings, and a daily caffeine fix. With an expansive menu catering to diverse palates, from Asian comfort foods to familiar dishes that expats will enjoy, Sala Bistro Ubud distinguishes itself as a new culinary hotspot in Ubud.

Designed by BlancoStudio, the new Ubud location retains the cosy ambience of its Sanur counterpart while infusing it with fresh elements. Warm terracotta hues adorn the space, paying homage to Ubud’s renowned friendly and communal spirit. The first floor offers an airy, semi-outdoor setting to soak in the island’s energy, while the second floor provides a cool retreat within an air-conditioned haven.

Keeping up with Ubud’s competitive coffee scene, Sala’s signature coffee does not disappoint. Partnering with Bali’s esteemed Seniman Coffee, their signature blend, expertly brewed by passionate baristas, promises a sensory journey par excellence.

The menu at Sala is carefully crafted for both brunch and dinner, elevating comfort classics with fresh and premium ingredients. The menu serves a selection of healthy and wholesome foods full of flavour, while a range of freshly baked goods and cheeky sweet delights are on display. Sala spoils its patrons with a tantalising array of options, including exclusive Ubud specialties like pizza, hot and fresh from the oven.

For late-night aperitifs, guests can head upstairs to The Roof, Sala’s cocktail bar, where specialty drinks infused with local flavours, such as the Tispy Jamu and Monkey Business, await to enchant discerning palates.

Sala Bistro Ubud is open for dine-in and takeaway services, from 7.30am to 11pm.

Sala Bistro Ubud

Jl. Raya Ubud No. 14, Ubud

+62 813 9989 1481

@salabistro