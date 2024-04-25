For the next two months, music connoisseurs will be treated to an exciting series of live music events at the timeless InterContinental Bali Resort as they unveil “Soulful Sensations” live at The Barr.

Found within the luxurious resort, The Barr presents the perfect venue to host these live musical events with its sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere. Set to captivate guests with a shared love for music, “Soulful Sensations” promises to deliver an unforgettable symphony of soulful melodies in a fashionable ambience.

Held from 16 April to 16 June 2024, the two-month-long programme invites guests to immerse and get lost in the harmonic sounds of renowned musicians amidst The Barr’s striking venue. Boasting an elegant design, the venue is adorned with a vibrant music-inspired mural as the stage’s backdrop, unique décor and abstract carpet flooring, contrasted with the neutral grey tones of the bar and seating areas.

“Soulful Sensation” will showcase a diverse collective of talented performers throughout the week. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nita Aartsen Quatro will enchant guests with her soulful tunes; on Thursdays and Saturdays, COCO & Band takes the stage with their dynamic performance; on Fridays, Nancy Ponto & Band performs a unique blend of soul and jazz; and Brandon Julio & Band will round out the weekend with delightful performances on Sundays.

“Soulful Sensations” will commence at 9pm and conclude at midnight, allowing guests ample time to unwind and savour the soul-stirring and ear-pleasing music whilst indulging in the invigorating cocktails and gourmet bites offered at The Barr.

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 813 820 8768 or email dine@icbali.com

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jl. Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 361 701 888 | +62 813 820 8768

dine@icbali.com

bali.intercontinental.com