Ubud presents a plethora of experiences to everyone who visits, from the historical and cultural sites to the breathtaking allure of its lush landscape. Exuding the epitome of romance and serenity, Kaamala Resort invites guests to experience an exquisite escape in ultimate comfort and luxury.

Enclosed by unspoiled nature with enchanting views of the green valley, Kaamala Resort Ubud is nestled in the heart of central Ubud. The resort presents itself as an idyllic destination for lovers seeking to spend intimate and special moments during their romantic escape amidst the Ubud highlands.

Picturesque Suites and Villas

An idyllic destination for lovers seeking to spend intimate and special moments during their romantic escape amidst the Ubud highlands, Kaamala Resort houses the Suite Forest View, the Grand Suite with Forest View, the One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool, the Grand Royal One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa with Rice Field View, the Grand Royal Two-Bedroom Private Pool Villa with Rice Field View, and the opulent Presidential Two-Bedroom Private Pool Villa with Rice Field View.

The resort’s premier accommodation, the Presidential Two-Bedroom Private Pool Villa with Rice Field View spoils guests with spacious indoor and outdoor living. From the cosy bedrooms to the outdoor bathtub and private pool, this room type is the ideal choice for vacationing families and honeymooning couples.

Dining and Wellness Haven

The resort features destinations to indulge including Shichirin Restaurant , a Japanese Konro Grill Restaurant that welcomes guests into an intimate, 16-seater space featuring an interior where minimalist Japanese wooden panels meet the intricacies of Balinese carving, and walls of natural stone that give the space a contemporary feel. A marble-topped dining bar takes centre stage, where diners can watch as their food is prepared over the Teppanyaki grill.

At Shichirin, some dishes are prepared by the guests themselves! The restaurant takes its name from the shicirin grill in Japan, also known as a konro grill. These are small, personal grills used in Japanese homes to cook over hot charcoal. The traditional cooking method said to date back to Japan’s Edo period, is set on the table so that diners can grill and sizzle up their chosen meats themselves. Shichirin offers a number of meats to grill, including Beef Short Plate (thinly-sliced beef), Gyutan (beef tongue), Saikoro (cubed wagyu tenderloin) and Tsubojuke Karubi (prime cut), to name a few.

Wild Air Restaurant offers an Asian and Western menu with signature beverages in an open-air concept enclosed by unspoiled nature and mesmerising views of the green valley. Not only that, but the restaurant also features a public infinity pool for a post-meal dip, hammocks and cabanas where you can unwind and enjoy the calming ambience of the venue to elevate your overall experience at this Ubud destination.

When it comes to leisurely experiences, guests can unwind on a relaxing day at the resort’s picturesque infinity pool with a stunning backdrop of the lush valley. For wellness-seekers, Svaha Spa is uniquely perched atop a cliff overlooking the jungle and river, offering guests rejuvenating treatments with traditional massage oils amidst the serene natural surroundings, while yogis can enjoy yoga sessions at the Balinese-inspired wooden yoga venue, and fitness enthusiasts can stay in shape at the fully equipped gym facility.

With a 180-degree panorama of the rolling hills and jungle valley, Kaamala Resort’s exquisite accommodations, facilities and warm hospitality create a dreamy destination, whether you seek a romantic hideaway, deep relaxation, holistic healing, or self-indulgence.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 3750 4188 or stay updated by following their official Instagram @kaamalaresort

Kaamala Resort

Jl. Bisma No. 888X, Ubud

+62 813 3750 4188

info@kaamalaresort.com

kaamalaresort.com