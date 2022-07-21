A trip to Ubud is always a great idea, where its charm, natural beauty and serenity are complemented by an eclectic culinary scene, making it one of the most popular destinations on the island. Adding to the wonderful culinary hotspots in Ubud, Wild Air Restaurant has introduced new dining experiences that will delight foodies in Bali.

Ubud offers an abundance of experiences to all who visit, from the historical and cultural sites, the various adventures in nature, the inspiring arts scene to the exceptional culinary destinations, so it’s no surprise that Ubud has ranked number 4 on this year’s Travel and Leisure Tourism website’s “25 Best Cities in the World” list. Wild Air Restaurant now gives us another reason to visit Ubud even more with brand-new offerings in their charming venue.

A member of the prominent hospitality management group, Ini Vie Hospitality, Wild Air Restaurant is nestled within the stunning Kaamala Resort Ubud. Enclosed by unspoiled nature with enchanting views of the green valley, the restaurant boasts an Asian and Western menu with signature beverages curated by its experienced chef. The restaurant welcomes guests to dine, drink and then unwind all day at their public infinity pool, hammock and cabana.

Indulging foodies with a sweet tooth, Wild Air Restaurant presents a new experience with its Live Dessert Show by their talented chef who will demonstrate his mastery in crafting desserts. On top of its beautiful presentation, which is a feast for the eyes, guests needn’t worry about the taste as the dessert creations will surely delight their tastebuds.

Additionally, the restaurant offers another experience that is no less exciting: movie night under the stars. Treat your loved ones to a romantic Movie Night at Secret Garden, where you can enjoy watching your favourite movies and be spoiled with a rotating Special of the Day menu including Fresh Oyster, Ikan Bakar Jimbaran, Balinese Fried Rice, and more. The restaurant also offers more tantalising culinary offerings such as their signature Indonesian dishes.

To ensure guests enjoy a comfortable and safe experience, Wild Air Restaurant has obtained the CHSE certification from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 878 9790 5623

Wild Air Restaurant

at Kaamala Resort Ubud

Jl. Bisma No. 888 X, Ubud

kaamalaresort.com/wildair