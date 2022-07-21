The island’s most celebrated jazz event, the Ubud Village Jazz Festival, has announced dates of their much-anticipated return for 2022!

After skipping their 2020 edition, then a ‘revival’ edition back in October 2021, the festival is ready to come back with maximum volume. The Ubud Village Jazz Festival (UVJF) will take place on 12 and 13 August 2022, returning to ARMA Museum in Ubud, and once again inviting international artists to join their line-up of celebrated Indonesian musicians.

This festival is made by jazz lovers for jazz lovers, so you can expect some really serious music to grace the stage at UVJF, from the pure, the eclectic and definitely the energetic!



Among the confirmed lineup, the UVJF will have The Bernard Van Rossum Quartet from The Netherlands. Bernard is a saxophone player who also teaches in well-known conservatories of music in Europe (Amsterdam and Codarts). He is also the founder of a flamenco big band that gain so much positive feedback from jazz enthusiasts and critics all around the world. Van Rossum will bring his quartet to perform his most recent project.

Sum Kim, a young, talented, and one of the most talked-about guitarists from South Korea’s new generation will also be gracing the festival. Graduated with a bachelor’s degree (under scholarship) from Berkley, and a master’s degree, Sun Kim has coloured the Korean Jazz scene with his unique, young, and refreshing interpretations.

Amongst the star Indonesian performers will be Tohpati, one of the most versatile and internationally acclaimed guitarist-composer-producer, who will perform with his project, Tohpati Bertiga. As well as “magic fingers” Balawan with his Batuan Ethnic Fusion, a unique blend of Jazz, rock, and gamelan. The 12-year-old prodigy Gev Delano from Semarang, Central Java, an Incredible electric bass player. He has a mastered his instrument like he’s been playing it professionally for 30 years. Gev will collaborate with Bali’s young guns Krisna Dharmawan on guitar, Gede Yudistira on keys, and Grady Boanerges on drums. The next generation of jazz in Indonesia!

The festival will transform the outdoor section of ARMA Museum – with the help of the UVJF organizing team, Klick Swantara, and Diana Surya, CEO of Achimetriz Design – creating a cosy and immersive enclave where music and community thrives. The festival area will be filled with some great food and beverage stalls, as well as some market stalls. Save the dates for this exciting, two-day musical experience!

For more information, or to buy your tickets, head to: ubudvilllagejazzfestival.com