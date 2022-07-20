Lobster is one of those truly indulgent ingredients, and to centre an entire brunch experience on it simply doubles up on the decadence. Alila Villas Uluwatu’s Lobster Sunday Brunch has been enlivening Sundays on the southern cliffs for the last few months, and to keep diners intrigued, the culinary program features a new, and even more generous, menu.

The brunch takes place at CIRE Restaurant, a chic and understated destination that sits behind the resort’s iconic swimming pool at the cliff’s edge, overlooking the Indian Ocean. A coastal breeze blows through the open-air restaurant, keeping diners cool as the sun shines — as it should on a Sunday!

What’s new about the Lobster Sunday Brunch is that an all-you-can-eat element has been added. Previously a three- or five-course menu, Alila Uluwatu wanted to give diners more flexibility, allowing them to have more of their favourite bites and dishes.

Your culinary journey now starts with an all-you-can-eat Appetiser and Entrée selection, each menu featuring four unique dishes that you can order to your heart’s content.



For the Appetisers, you’ll find: Croquettes, with a side of lemon remoulade; a fresh and zesty Ceviche, with citrus, passion fruit, coconut cream and fresh herbs; an exquisite Lobster Roll, comprised of wasabi mayo, togarashi, salmon roe and charcoal bun; and Rissoles, a fried Indonesian-style spring roll filled with lobster.

The Roll Lobster Gulai Ravioli in lobster bisque Vol-au-Vent

Entrées include: Ravioli with a rich lobster bisque; a Bisque Cappuchino, with coconut cream and brandy; a delicate Vol-au-Vent with sautéed greens, brandy and chardonnay sauce; and a Lobster Gulai, a spiced coconut curry with a side of rice cakes.

As you are having your fill of the unlimited entrees and appetisers, your centre piece will come to join you. The piece de resistance of the Lobster Sunday Brunch, the Batik Lobster Thermidor. This juicy, perfectly cooked lobster is topped with Remy Martin VSOP and gruyére cheese, mustard and served with Rice in a rich wine sauce. Each lobster serves two people.

Batik Lobster Thermidor

Of course, it doesn’t stop there. To finish A trio of desserts will come to the table: Decadent Chocolate Tart, as well as a refreshing Lemon Pie and Bedugul Berries Shortcake. Some sweet treats to cleanse the palate.

Before your tuck into your all-lobster meal, you will be served three shooters of Bloody Mary, each a different flavour, served at your table with a Gueridon service. The perfect way to whet the palate before luxurious servings of lobster.

This leisurely brunch begins at 12PM and ends at 4PM, allowing you plenty of time to nibble slowly and work your way through the menu. The brunch is inclusive of soft drinks, juices and the Bloody Mary welcome drink.

Should you be interested to indulge a little further, you’ll also find an all-inclusive beverage packages, such as ‘Liquid Artist’s Choice’ featuring 4 cocktail selections, beers, imported wines (red, white, sparkling and rose); or go Premium for all-inclusive Champagne (Pol Roger Brut and Tattinger Brut Reserve).

For something different, you can order a bottle of the recently launched Alila Cava, an exclusive blend of three native white grape varieties – Xarel.lo, Macabeo and Parellada – that have been handpicked specially from Josep Masachs’ best vineyards.

The Lobster Brunch is available every Sunday at CIRE, from 12pm – 4pm.

Brunch Package: IDR 850.000++

Liquid Artist’s Choice: Additional IDR 900.000++

Premium Drinks Package: Additional IDR 1.450.000++

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp at +62 811 3855 729 or email avucomhost@alilahotels.com.

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari, Banjar Tembiyak, Desa Pecatu

+62 811 3855 729

avucomhost@alilahotels.com