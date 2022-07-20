One of the highlights of a trip to Bali is the myriad of stunning landscapes and nature destinations to explore. The list is endless, from the beautiful mountains to the pristine beaches, but a great way to see all the beauty that Bali has to offer is from above! The helicopter service company Fly Bali Heli now offers a new programme that combines karaoke with a helicopter tour around Bali with Helipool Karaoke!

Fly Heli Bali is a helicopter service company that provides charters and scenic tours to its customers, showcasing Bali’s alluring and captivating nature from a true bird’s eye view, giving you a whole new perspective on the island.

Excited to offer something entirely different for visitors and residents on the island, the company has created a brand-new programme – Helipool Karaoke – set to take the helicopter tourism experience to a whole new level. This new programme offers an intriguing concept where passengers can participate in a scenic tour of Bali in their helicopter as they sing along in an exciting karaoke session with a host artist. Inspired by James Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment on his late-night talk show, the Helipool Karaoke presents passengers with a once-in-a-lifetime experience, singing along to nostalgic and popular songs from around the world in a luxurious helicopter ride.

Fly Bali Heli’s Robinson R66 turbine helicopter is very well maintained, fully air-conditioned and equipped with Bose aviation headsets to ensure passengers enjoy a comfortable and safe experience.

The very first Helipool Karaoke session will be held on Sunday, 24 July 2022 with host artist, Indonesian singer Mario Ginanjar. Helipool Karaoke Vol. 1’s Early Bird is priced at IDR 6,900,000; Second Hit is priced at IDR 7,500,000 and Normal Price is at IDR 8,900,000.

*T&C apply. Prices mentioned are per flight/3 person. No refund. Inclusive of video edited with the artist for each person.

For more information about Helipool Karaoke, please visit flybaliheli.com. For reservations, please head to loket.com

Fly Bali Heli

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Lot III, Sawangan, Nusa Dua

sales@flybaliheli.com

+62 821 4691 0299

flybaliheli.com