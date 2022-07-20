At the heart of Karma Kandara, gloriously perched atop the Uluwatu clifftops, is Karma Spa. It is a sanctuary of relaxation and restoration, where healing treatments meet stirring ocean views. Inviting guests to take full advantage of their world-class experiences, the resort reveals their new ‘Karma Wellness Days’: fully immersive half- and full-day health programs centred on total mind and body rejuvenation.



Unbeatable ocean views from Karma Spa

The cliff-hanging spa bales at Karma Spa are unbeatable locations. Open pavilions that are set into the limestone cliffs, with 180-degree views of the Indian Ocean. This humbling and vast panorama puts every guest instantly at ease, allowing them to sink seamlessly into their treatment. Karma Spa’s facilities combine modern and traditional, from the Infrared Detox Sauna and Oxygen Facials to sacred Balinese healing and spiritual treatments. Karma offers a boutique menu of curative therapies, all of which use ingredients sourced from ethical and sustainable growers.

The new Karma Wellness Days programs are truly holistic, incorporating fitness, detoxing, healthy eating and rejuvenation. Each of the four available programs, consists of two spa treatments, infrared detox sauna, yoga or fitness, a 3-course wellness lunch, and more. The different programs cater to different wants and needs of each guests, whether their after recovery, or movement or something even more active.

Inside one of the Karma Spa bales. Infrared Sauna with a view.

Karma Wellness Days

Yoga and Spa

60-minute private Yoga Session

Young Coconut Water

1 x 2-hour Detox, Sea, Salt and Oil Experience

45-minute Infrared Detox Sauna

3-course wellness lunch with healthy juice

1 x 60-minute Yoga Facial with LED

IDR 3.000.000/person or IDR 5.500.000/couple

Yoga and Cleanse

60-minute Yoga Session

Young Coconut Water

45-minute Infrared Detox Sauna

60-minute Lazy Yogi Movement Massage

3-course wellness lunch with healthy juice

90-minute Feel Clear – sea salt scrub + steam

Ginger Tea + refreshments

IDR 2.700.000/person or IDR 5.000.000/couple

Yoga and Beauty

60-minute core-strength yoga class

Young Coconut Water

45-minute Infrared Detox Sauna

60-minute Bespoke Massage

3 course wellness lunch with healthy juice

2-hour The New York Facial with manicure

Young Coconut Water + refreshments

IDR 3.000.000/person or IDR 5.500.000/couple Fitness and Spa

60-minute core-strength yoga class

Young Coconut Water

45-minute Infrared Detox Sauna

60-minute Bespoke Massage

3 course wellness lunch with healthy juice

2-hour The New York Facial with manicure

Young Coconut Water + refreshments

IDR 3.000.000/person or IDR 5.500.000/couple

Ocean view yoga pavilion. Feel fully rejuvenated after the Karma Wellness Days program.

These Karma Wellness Days programs can also be incorporated into a stay at Karma Kandara, adding more opportunity to rest and rejuvenate or enjoy the resort’s facilities after your full health-focused day. Whether that’s taking in sunset on the white sands of Karma Beach, or a meal at di Mare Restaurant, enjoying the clifftop vista.

More information on Karma Wellness days packages can be found here: https://karmagroup.com/karma-spa/wellness-spa-days/

Karma Kandara

Jalan Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2202

karmagroup.com