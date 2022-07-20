At the heart of Karma Kandara, gloriously perched atop the Uluwatu clifftops, is Karma Spa. It is a sanctuary of relaxation and restoration, where healing treatments meet stirring ocean views. Inviting guests to take full advantage of their world-class experiences, the resort reveals their new ‘Karma Wellness Days’: fully immersive half- and full-day health programs centred on total mind and body rejuvenation.
The cliff-hanging spa bales at Karma Spa are unbeatable locations. Open pavilions that are set into the limestone cliffs, with 180-degree views of the Indian Ocean. This humbling and vast panorama puts every guest instantly at ease, allowing them to sink seamlessly into their treatment. Karma Spa’s facilities combine modern and traditional, from the Infrared Detox Sauna and Oxygen Facials to sacred Balinese healing and spiritual treatments. Karma offers a boutique menu of curative therapies, all of which use ingredients sourced from ethical and sustainable growers.
The new Karma Wellness Days programs are truly holistic, incorporating fitness, detoxing, healthy eating and rejuvenation. Each of the four available programs, consists of two spa treatments, infrared detox sauna, yoga or fitness, a 3-course wellness lunch, and more. The different programs cater to different wants and needs of each guests, whether their after recovery, or movement or something even more active.
Karma Wellness Days
Yoga and Spa
60-minute private Yoga Session
Young Coconut Water
1 x 2-hour Detox, Sea, Salt and Oil Experience
45-minute Infrared Detox Sauna
3-course wellness lunch with healthy juice
1 x 60-minute Yoga Facial with LED
IDR 3.000.000/person or IDR 5.500.000/couple
Yoga and Cleanse
60-minute Yoga Session
Young Coconut Water
45-minute Infrared Detox Sauna
60-minute Lazy Yogi Movement Massage
3-course wellness lunch with healthy juice
90-minute Feel Clear – sea salt scrub + steam
Ginger Tea + refreshments
IDR 2.700.000/person or IDR 5.000.000/couple
Yoga and Beauty
60-minute core-strength yoga class
Young Coconut Water
45-minute Infrared Detox Sauna
60-minute Bespoke Massage
3 course wellness lunch with healthy juice
2-hour The New York Facial with manicure
Young Coconut Water + refreshments
IDR 3.000.000/person or IDR 5.500.000/couple
Fitness and Spa
60-minute core-strength yoga class
Young Coconut Water
45-minute Infrared Detox Sauna
60-minute Bespoke Massage
3 course wellness lunch with healthy juice
2-hour The New York Facial with manicure
Young Coconut Water + refreshments
IDR 3.000.000/person or IDR 5.500.000/couple
These Karma Wellness Days programs can also be incorporated into a stay at Karma Kandara, adding more opportunity to rest and rejuvenate or enjoy the resort’s facilities after your full health-focused day. Whether that’s taking in sunset on the white sands of Karma Beach, or a meal at di Mare Restaurant, enjoying the clifftop vista.
More information on Karma Wellness days packages can be found here: https://karmagroup.com/karma-spa/wellness-spa-days/
Karma Kandara
Jalan Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan
+62 361 848 2202
karmagroup.com