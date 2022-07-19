With its trademark Heavenly® Bed and Heavenly® Bath in every room, private river valley views, freeform infinity pool, 24-hour gym, morning yoga and trail running activities, health-focused food menus and comprehensive kids club, there’s already plenty of reasons to visit The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud. However, this July the favourite family and wellness escape is adding more four more reasons to the list with some great events and promotions.

1. Weekend Wonders

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud has curated a special stay package centred on making the most out of a weekend, with a two-night stay (Friday to Sunday), inclusive of:

• Late Check Out of 3PM on Sunday

• One hour free-flow crafted cocktail at Lobby Bar for Two Persons

• Special Room Amenities

• 20% Discount for Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™ (not including facial treatments)

• 20% Food and Beverage discount (excluding alcohol)

To inquire or reserve the Weekend Wonders package:

Call +62 361 301 8989 | Email to resv.dpswr@westin.com | Use the booking code WKD at westinubud.com

2. Power+Revive Program

On Saturday, 30 July 2022, the resort is hosting a special fitness experience to encourage their guests to Be Well, inviting Nick Thorogood, a certified Personal Trainer from the very popular Power+Revive fitness centre in Canggu.

Starting at 8AM, this wellness session begins with a RUNWestin experience to explore the south Ubud surroundings on foot, jogging or running through fields and villages; then it continues to a light and active workout session led by Nick. The program is priced at IDR 200.000nett per person.

3. Chocolate Cooking Class with Ubud Raw

Cocoa, a rich source of anti-oxidants and packed with flavonoids which are shown to lower blood pressure, improve blood flow to the brain and heart, and aid in preventing blood clots. It’s also delicious, which is why The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud have invited Ubud Raw – a chocolate company that makes fresh raw chocolate from the best organic cacao beans grown in Bali – to host a one-of-a-kind cooking class teaching you how to make vegan chocolate from cocoa.

This class, called ‘A Sweet Day Out’ takes place on Sunday, 31 July 2022 at 2PM. The experience is priced IDR 200,000 net per person, kids can be accompanied by parents to supervise. Includes chocolate to bring home.

4. Wine and Unwind: Cocoa Massage and Red Wine

Capitalising on cocoa once again, Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™️ presents an all-new treatment that incorporates cocoa butter, once again from Ubud Raw, as part of their Heavenly Signature Massage. Cocoa butter detoxifies the skin’s surface and moisturises it, leaving it smooth and soft to the touch. The treatment concludes with yet another Bali-made product, a glass of Bali Aga Red Wine from Hatten Wines, which will increase circulation and oxygenation of the blood and bring the massage treatment full circle.

The Wine and Unwind Package at the spa is only available from 29 July to 31 July 2022, priced at IDR 950.000net per person.

For the above special event registration, please Whatsapp +62 878 4354 2835.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud

Jalan Loh Tunduh, Banjar Kangetan, Ubud

+62 361 301 8989

westinubud.com