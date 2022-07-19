In Japan, food follows the season, cuisine curated by the climate. As July and August roll in, different dishes appear on menus to match the noryo, or ‘creating coolness’, season. HOSHINOYA Bali, a Japanese-inspired retreat in the valleys of Tampaksiring, presents their very own signature dishes that follow the noryo ethos for beating the heat.

In the tranquil valleys of Tampaksiring, HOSHINOYA Bali has created a truly unique, secluded escape. Blending Balinese-stylings with sophisticated Japanese architecture and design, the resort harmonises within the hillsides upon which it sprawls.

Within the repertoire of their unique Japanese offerings is an experience of Japanese cuisine curated by HOSHINOYA Bali’s Executive Chef, Misuaki Senoo. In tune with the seasons, Chef Senoo has created two new signature dishes.

Kakigori

A summer tradition for the last thousand years in Japan is kakigori, or shaved ice. This sweet delicacy is very much a part of the noryo season, a treat to enjoy and cool down at the same time.

Chef Senoo takes kakigori to the next level, with four beautifully presented dishes inspired by Bali. He’s added a tropical touch as the shaved ice is entirely made from fresh coconut water. Rich in potassium, sodium, and magnesium, benefits include improved hydration and nutritional supplements for a hot day.

The Kakigori is served in four different flavors, Shirokuma coconut, matcha, mango, and strawberry. The four colours are inspired by Bali’s Canang Sari: white, green, yellow, and red.

Shirokuma coconut: “Shirokuma” means polar bear and it is one of the most classic kakigori found in Japan. The Shirokuma kakigori is topped with condensed milk, tropical fruits, Balinese daluman jelly, rosella jelly, mulberry, dates, and coconut ice cream.

Matcha: A unique and luxurious interpretation of this crowd favourite. The dish features five different textures, fluffy milk espuma, chewy shiratama mochi, smooth matcha sorbet, coarse Azuki red bean paste, and crisp butterfly-shaped tuille.

Mango flavour: Topped with mango purée sauce, fresh mango, milk espuma, mango ice cream, and home-made mango chips.

Strawberry flavour: Topped with sweet and sour strawberry purée sauce, fresh strawberry, milk espuma, strawberry ice cream, and home-made strawberry chips.

These are best enjoyed at HOSHINOYA Bali’s iconic Café Gazebo venue, where comfortable, private daybeds hang over the edge of the river valley among the trees. Also available at the Restaurant (for lunch time), enjoying wonderful jungle views. Available daily from 11:00- 17:00.

The Delight of Ubud

That’s not the only new creation from Chef Senoo. This master in Japanese cuisine also unveils a new four-course set menu that features tastes of the ocean and mountain. The menu is an expression of time-tested techniques, balanced umami flavours, and seasonal ingredients.

It beings with bite-sized delights: the Summer Garden Amuse Bouche consists of prawn simmered with sake, tuna temari or sushi ball with sambal, and yawatamaki or simmered burdock and carrot rolled with beef, Chawanmushi, chayote and squash simmered with dashi, seasonal vegetables and otsukuri or sashimi.

Chawanmushi is a steamed egg custard with umami of dashi soup. Chayote is shaped like hyotan plant or gourd symbolizing good luck, while the squash is shaped like momiji or maple leaf. Fish of otsukuri is carefuly selected by chef Senoo in a local market and presented with a story of Balinese philosophy.

The main course is beef sukiyaki with warishita sweet dashi sauce with rice and miso soup. End the journey with a chilled sweet, matcha warabi mochi served with palm sugar syrup and aromatic kinako or roasted soybean flour, a cooling summer delicacy due to its translucent presentation.

This dining experience is available daily from 6pm to 8pm, priced at IDR 1,200,000++ for 2 people.

For more information or bookings:

HOSHINOYA Bali

Banjar Pengembungan, Desa Pejeng Kangin, Kecamatan Tampaksiring, Bali

WhatsApp: +62-878-7511-0511 | Reception: +62-361-849-3080

Website: hoshinoya.com/bali/en/

Instagram: @hoshinoyabali