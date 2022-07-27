When it comes to a wellness experience, the environment that surrounds a spa or treatment room is certainly an understated feature. The Avani Spa brand makes Bali’s nature just as much a part of the rejuvenation journey as its treatments through its location in two villa resorts in Ubud.

Even when a spa treatment is done at its best, a massage performed with perfect pressure, a facial that cleanses and detoxes, a reflexology that takes all the tension away… the surroundings will always make a difference. Ubud — and Bali in general — is blessed with so many pockets of green, of valley jungles that straddle rivers and streams. Many are familiar with nature’s own ability to destress us, allow us to unwind on our own when amongst the trees.

Avani Spa – a spa brand managed by Ini Vie Hospitality – have taken full advantage of Ubud’s natural surroundings in two locations, Kaamala Resort Ubud and Aksari Resort Ubud.

Avani Spa at Kaamala

Very close to the centre of Ubud town on the popular rice field road of Jalan Bisma, Kaamala Resort has created a wholesome escape for honeymooners, families and holiday-makers. Their iconic infinity pool enjoys 180-degree views over an expansive river valley.

The spa meanwhile, is tucked deep in the surrounding bamboo forest of the resort. The treatment rooms are simply designed, with stone and wood materials lending a warm atmosphere, whilst the full bay windows open to the bamboo forest beyond and allow plenty of natural light. The treatment room also has its own hot tub, used for hot soaks post-treatment, whilst taking in the views.

The Spa Menu consists of treatments from 30-minutes to 120-minutes, with a variety of techniques, scrubs and oils to choose from. For example the Body Purification Ritual (120-mins) begins with stimulating Balinese massage, continues with a sea salt body scrub, a detoxing seaweed facemask and then into the jacuzzi for a herbal bath finish. Or, great for complexion, the Tropical Coconut treatment exfoliate the body with grated coconut, coconut milk and a ‘secret powder’ that moistures and exfoliates simultaneously — combined with a Balinese massage.

Avani Spa at Aksari

Located further north of Ubud town, parallel to the sweeping rice terraces of Tegallalang, Aksari Resort has created their own getaway that cascades down the river valley. Made as a real escape, with their terraced infinity pool, villas and suites, bar lounge and restaurants, Aksari welcomes guests of all kinds.

Avani Spa at Aksari offers a different experience of nature, not only giving views, but immersing guests into it with its open-room concept.

The treatment rooms are open pavilions surrounded by garden and jungle. It is set within the wooden bale where the treatments take place, which then extends into a tent-like space where the shared hot-tub looks out to the forest beyond.

The Spa Menu at Aksari expands the options with Ayurvedic experiences, healing experiences and beauty experiences. The 120-minute ‘Jungle Ayurvedic Package’, a signature here, combines deep-tissue massage, Shirodara (ayurvedic oil pouring), heavenly foot massage and a herb milk bath with marigold and rose flowers.

You’ll also find other floral, aromatherapy, bath, scrub and massage options, as well as manicure and pedicure treatments. These take place within the gorgeous natural surroundings that Aksari calls home.

Many of the treatments at both Avani Spas have the options of choosing Single or Couple experiences.

Find out more about these spas and the properties here:

Avani Spa at Kaamala Resort

Jalan Bisma No 888 X Ubud, Bali

+62 821 2345 9689

kaamalaresort.com/avanispa Avani Spa at Aksari Resort

Jl. Raya Desa Kenderan No. 88x Ubud

+62 822 1302 2899

aksariubud.com/avanispa