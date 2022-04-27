Since its opening in November 2021, Cattamaran Beach Club has been welcoming thousands of sun-seekers and music lovers to the shores of Melasti Beach, proving to be one of the most popular new beach club destinations in Bali. Keeping up with the hype, the beachfront venue has curated a series of exciting events to keep visitors entertained, from their Sea Side Sound party series to the weekly themed pool parties.

Now that the international borders are open and Bali is seeing the return of foreign travellers, Cattamaran celebrates the reopening of the island and the return of events that everyone can join and be a part of. Experience the ultimate Bali summer vibes and get ready to have a splashing good time as Cattamaran puts on a real show with their weekly pool party series, situated at the beach club’s infinity pool framed by the unparalleled sunset at Melasti Beach in the background.

There are two different pool parties hosted by Cattamaran every week. The first pool party event series is dubbed “Sea and She”, featuring stilt walkers, bubble girls, water guns, a thousand pastel balls filling the pool and lots of floaties. “Sea and She” is held every Friday from 4pm to 8pm and will give away an amazing IDR 2,5 million worth of grand prizes for the Best Swimwear.

The second pool party series is called “Saxofoam”. Yes, you guessed it! This pool party features live saxophone performance by the illustrious Jimmy Sax Black, combined with a foam party. “Saxofoam” is held every Sunday from 3pm until late.

The pool party series is made for those looking to beat the heat and dip into the pool, sipping Cattamaran’s special cocktails all day long and dancing to the music as the DJs bring their style and sound to the white sand shores of Melasti Beach. The expansive beach club, which has a capacity of up to 500 people, offers a whole range of ways to enjoy the 180-degree views of the beach and ocean beyond, from hammocks that hang from the first-floor terrace, daybeds that line the massive pool sprawling across the venue’s length, or in the exclusive cabanas perfect for private groups.

These events have a limited guest list capacity so if you’re interested, hit them up via WhatsApp at wa.me/681237763903

Cattamaran Beach Club is open every day from 12pm to 9pm on weekdays and 11am to 9pm on weekends.

Cattamaran Beach Club Bali

Melasti Beach, Jl. Melasti Ungasan, Badung, Bali

IG: @cattamaranbali

WA: +62 812-3776-3903

cattamaranbali.com