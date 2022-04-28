Following the successful first GO LOCAL event held at W Bali – Seminyak back in June 2021, the vibrant beachfront resort has announced the return of the event for its second year. GO LOCAL is a special event that celebrates and embraces all things local, from local produce and flavours, Balinese food and beverage, to an exclusive performance by prominent Indonesian DJ, composer and producer – Dipha Barus!

On Saturday, 7 May 2022, W Bali – Seminyak returns with another event as they bring back the GO LOCAL event for a second time. The hotel will steal the scene once again as they welcome guests to enjoy an authentic Balinese experience and celebrate all things made on the island of the Gods.

W Bali – Seminyak has always been one of the most preferred lifestyle and resort destinations in Bali, embracing guests with fantastic hospitality and excellent entertainment that entices guests to come back for more, from the legendary sunset sessions and music events at Woobar to the exquisite culinary offerings at Starfish Bloo and FIRE.

During GO LOCAL, guests will dive into an extraordinary journey with W Bali’s favourite tipples and signature cocktails, while indulging in the tantalising food stations at the WET deck. Savour the local produce, from Arak Bali to the myriad Balinese flavours including Balinese Pork Samsam Rice Bowl, Chicken Betutu Pizza, Lumpia Sanur, and so much more.

From the entertainment side of things, Woobar’s beachfront deck is where the party will be and music lovers surely won’t want to miss it! From 4pm onwards, dance to the beats by W Bali’s resident DJs with the golden Seminyak skyline and waves in the background, before award-winning Indonesian DJ, Dipha Barus, hypes up the evening with his pumping House music-infused pop track that’ll get everyone on their feet. Continue on the night with Woobar’s signature cocktails, accompanied by music from Nanda and Wilson.

Additionally, you’ll also be supporting a good cause with your purchases during the event as a percentage of the proceeds goes to support Sungai Watch, a community that protects Bali’s waterways.

The event is FREE ENTRY, with a minimum spend for seats and daybeds at Woobar.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

@wbaliseminyak

wbaliseminyak.com