On 26 June 2021, W Bali – Seminyak will hold a special evening event focused on all things local! From food to displays and entertainment, ‘GO LOCAL’ aims to celebrate the things made in Bali in a new and unique way.

As always, amazing entertainment and hospitality has bee the way W Bali – Seminyak keeps its patrons coming, whether it’s their iconic sunset sessions at WOOBAR or an unforgettable meal at Starfish Bloo and FIRE restaurants.

On Saturday, 26 June 2021, the resort will be using their platform to celebrate and uplift locally sourced goods and flavours with their event GO LOCAL.

Starting from 3pm onwards, the outdoor garden leading to the beachfront WOOBAR will be made into a market-style display featuring a mixture of booths and vendors.

Booths will be serving a range of Balinese and Indonesian cuisine, with a Satay Station, Martabak Station, Batagor Station and pizzas given a local flavour.

A special cocktail list featuring drinks fashioned with locally produced spirits, including Balinese arak and Saba Grappa, give the libations a local twist. Kura Kura beer and Sababay Wines will be available on the menu, for those hoping to imbibe on more Bali-made products.





On display will be a traditional Balinese weaver displaying her skills and tools to create this heritage cloth. Whilst eco-friendly brand Indosole will display their line of footwear made from up-cycled/repurposed materials and That One Happy Thing will have their charity bracelets (raising money for local children) available as well.

At WOOBAR, entertainment will be set up at the end of the beachfront deck, with the waves of Seminyak beach setting the scene!

Behind the turntables, W Bali – Seminyak is bringing in renowned Indonesian DJs as the afternoon and evening entertainment. DJ, composer and music producer Dipha Barus, one of the most well-known musicians from Indonesia, will be behind the decks, suppoted by Mickey Moran and Wilson.

The event is FREE ENTRY, with minimum spend for seats and daybeds at WOOBAR.

Last but not least, a percentage of the proceeds of the event will be going to Sungai Watch, a community organisation cleaning and protecting Bali’s rivers and waterways.

Reservations: bf.wbali@whotels.com | +62 361 3000 106

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl Petitenget, Seminyak, Bali

@wbaliseminyak

wbaliseminyak.com

