It seems that Bali’s allure continues to attract artists from around the world. From the time of Walter Spies (arrived 1927) to Antonio Blanco (arrived 1952) and onwards, the island has continued to be a hive for foreign artists and creatives alike. This has been brought to a new level at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, where world-renowned French artist Cyril Kongo now has a permanent ‘atelier’ found at the resort’s top floor.

The artist’s table when he’s busy at work. Photo courtesy of The Apurva Kempinski Bali

About Cyril Kongo

Born Cyril Phan, Cyril Kongo is best known as a leading artist in the graffiti art scene. Beginning, as many graffiti artists do, with street painting, he evolved his artistic style and created thought-provoking masterpieces that caught the attention of the world.

Today, this French-Vietnamese artist is considered a pioneer who breaks the codes, which is reflected in his passion for striving for excellence and living in diversity, blended together with a contemporary and avant-garde perspective, resulting in legendary creations that have cemented his image worldwide. On the strength of his reputation, this self-taught artist has made headlines in the art world with his prestigious collaborations with Hermès, Richard Mille, Daum, La Cornue and Chanel.

Photo courtesy of The Apurva Kempinski Bali

L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo at The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Having vacationed in Bali over the years, Cyril created a strong affiliation with the resort. “For me, everything at The Apurva Kempinski Bali is authentic, a symbol of unity in diversity, which delineates my values”, says the renowned artist.

Thus, this affiliation culminated in the creation of the artist’s very own atelier ( private and professional artist’s studio); a 144 metre-squared space found at the highest level of the resort, overlooking The Apurva’s expansive resort space and the ocean beyond.

Cyril Kongo experiencing a taste of Indonesian culture through batik drawing. Photo courtesy of The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Not unlike in Bali’s past, where royal families would invite, house and even be the patron’s of visiting artists on the island, this studio collaboration sparks a new way in which artists, Bali and the tourism industry can come together.

“I feel grateful to have the opportunity to share my contemporary vision and savoir-faire with Indonesia,” shares Cyril. “My passion is to create bridges between universes: between the know-how and culture of Indonesia and my know-how and multicultural background.”

Visiting the Studio: Kongo Lifestyle

The resort gave to Cyril Kongo what any street artist desires: blank walls. What started off as plain walls of grey have been transformed into a vibrant display of Cyril’s creative expression. The interior, where the studio is found, colourful canvases showcase the artist’s latest work, eclectic mixtures of painted and spray-painted scenes give the room life. An iconic centre-piece is the pearl-white baby grand piano the artist used as his canvas, giving the instrument a very Kongo touch.

The artist has painted a seemingly infinite mural running along the façade of the outdoor terrace, tessellating from one end of the wing to the other, creating a backdrop to match the jaw-dropping views out to sea.

Photo courtesy of The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Guests are welcome to witness this exclusive space at the top-floor of The Apurva Kempinski Bali, and in doing so will also experience a taste of the Kongo Lifestyle.

L’Atelier is reserved for adults only, where the studio and outdoor terrace can be enjoyed alongside Cyril’s favourite indulgences: the world’s most premium Cuban cigars and a carefully-selected list of high-end Champagne, whiskies, rums and wines. As the space and drinks are enjoyed, the keys of Cyril’s painted white piano are played in the background, and a DJ livens the mood.

Views from the outdoor terrace of L’Attelier. Photo courtesy of The Apurva Kempinski Bali

L’Atelier is open from Wednesday to Sundays, from 5pm to Midnight.

– Reservation in advance is compulsory, as access to the floor is limited.

– Minimum Spend: IDR 500.000++

– Dress code of Smart Casual is applied to all guests.

– Photos and videos are strictly prohibited.

– Open for persons 18 years of age and older.



Book directly via their Culinary Concierge: +62 811 3821770

Instagram: @latellierbycyrilkongo

kempinski.com/bali