On Friday, 29 April 2022, Hotel Tugu Bali will be hosting a very special cultural event: a piano concert by neo-classical pianist-composer, Arash Behzadi.

Taking place in the dramatic Bale Agung lobby of the Hotel Tugu Bali, which has been home to many cultural performances in its day. Here, under the soaring 130-year old wooden Garuda statue, surrounded by the majestic atmosphere of this grand lobby, musical magic will take place. Canadian-Iranian pianist, Arash Behzadi, will bring his own flair and atmosphere to stage, alongside Cellomano & other guest artists.

Arash Behzadi Bale Agung Lobby, Hotel Tugu Bali

About Arash Behzadi

Arash is an exciting international talent – a Canadian Iranian minimalist neo-classical pianist/ composer with a global audience. His cosmopolitan musical style has quickly evolved into a unique personal signature that has impacted audiences worldwide, from the renowned Bali Spirit Festival to an eclectic range of venues in Geneva, New York, Dubai, Istanbul, Bodrum, Naples Italy, Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Toronto.

Arash is driven by music’s powerful therapeutic qualities, as such he creates his own compositions that aim to heal and restore, invoking feelings of personal loss, yearning, passionate love, heart ache, dreaming. These are the narrative that run through his compositions, which come alive during his performances.

Arash’s latest compositions reflect upon the human condition during these times of unprecedented global challenges, delivering contemplative pieces in which listeners can seek solace as they reflect on the ambiguities of life’s unknowns. Audience on 29 April 2022 will hear some of Arash’s latest and unreleased compositions.

Upcoming Bali Concert

Friday, 29 April 2022

7PM – 9PM

at Hotel Tugu Bali, Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu



General Admission: IDR 250.000

VIP: IDR 1.000.000

Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/arash-behzadi-piano-concert-tugu-hotel-canggu-bali-april-29-tickets-312114923137