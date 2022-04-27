Gearing up for summer — with actual summer holidays possible once again! — Six Senses Uluwatu has launched a staycation experience catered especially for travelling families. With a suite of free interactive children’s activities and additional experiences for the parents, their all new package is made to the whole family something to look forward to.

Six Senses Uluwatu is an impeccably designed destination sprawling across the Uluwatu clifftops. Every facet of the resort – from its rooms, bars and restaurants – face the Indian Ocean. Inspired by local culture and the surrounding environment, the resort grounds are open to the elements, with a stunning cliff-edge pool, palms lining the pathways and their own organic garden bringing local ingredients to the menu.

The resort’s ‘Family in Style’ staycation offer has been curated to give something to everyone: giving the children engaging learning experiences, whilst giving parents a little moment to relax, as they deserve on holiday.

Six Senses’ Kids Club & Kids Den has prepared a whole roster of activities to keep children aged 3 to 14 busy. These free activities include a children’s yoga class, Be a Farmer, Volcano Explosion and Rock Painting, as some examples. These have been developed to inspire the kids, help them be creative, discover a new environment and of course meet new friends. Additional activities include Dreamcatcher Making, Painted Terracotta Pot, Kite Decoration & Flying, T-shirt painting, Hair braiding, Basket painting, Jewerly Making; available at an extra cost of IDR 100.000++.

Whilst the children are busy, parents can enjoy their own experiences, be it the the complimentary yoga and fitness activities, or the additional experiences provided as part of the Family in Style package.

Sky Suite at Six Senses Uluwatu

Family in Style package inclusions:

• Two-night stay in a Sky Suite

• Daily breakfast at Rock Restaurant for two adults and two children (under 12 years)

• One-time high tea set at Rock Restaurant for two adults and two children (under 12 years)

• One time 30-minute back or foot massage for two adults

• One extra bed (subject to availability)

• Kids Fun Learning Activities at the Resort

• Daily complimentary wellness (yoga & fitness) during stay

• 20% off for Spa treatment

• 20% off F&B Consumptions except alcoholic beverages

• Daily complimentary homemade Ice Cream available from 12PM to 6PM

• High-speed Internet access

Rates start from IDR 15.900.000 nett for package

Terms & Conditions:

– Minimum 2 night’s consecutive stay is required

– Subject to availability upon reservation

– Not combinable with any other offer or promotion Exclusive for Indonesian citizen, KIMS and KITAS

– This package is also available for higher room categories.

The offer is valid immediately to 22 December 2022.

For reservations or more information: Whatsapp | reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com | sixsenses.com

