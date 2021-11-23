A new all-day destination has opened up on Bali’s south coast. Lining the white sand shores of Melasti Beach, a stunning beachfront that sits at the bottom one of the most dramatic headlands of the island, Cattamaran Beach Club is ready to welcome leisure seekers across Bali.

This expansive beachfront venue, which has a capacity of up to 500 people, offers a whole range of ways you can enjoy the 180 degrees views of Melasti Beach. Upon entry on the first floor, a line of hammocks hang from the terrace, allowing guests to literally nest comfortably as they take in the bird’s eye view; behind a long bar lounge is ready and stocked with handcrafted cocktails, mocktails and bottle service.







On the ground floor, the beach club separates into two distinct sections. On the west, a long infinity pool runs along the beachfront, where daybeds and tables can be reserved. On the east side, a glass infinity pool juts out towards the beach, making it a stunning spot for photos — but this pool also has a jacuzzi, and games such as pool-based beer pong! Cattamaran Beach Club also features an exclusive indoor area called The Cabana, private air-conditioned rooms with tables and washing facilities for groups of up to 12 people.

Food and Drinks

Cattamaran Beach Club showcases a wide-variety menu, with fusion foods, Asian cuisine and easy comfort foods available to order. You’ll find Balinese-inspired tacos, burgers, Teppanyaki options, wood-fired pizzas to share and much more.

As for drinks, outside of the tropical signature cocktails that the beach club’s bar team have concocted, you’ll find premium selection of Champagne, wine, spirits, including bottle service. Of course, healthy juices, mocktails and soft drinks are also available.







Experiences

Cattamaran Beach Club also provides Helicopter rides! You can take a glimpse of Bali from above, with helicopter tours that go from Garuda Wisnu Kencana statue to the dramatic Pura Luhur Uluwatu at the top of the cliffs, then back to the beach club!

The beach club is determined to keep the energy up every week, bringing in the island’s top DJs, who play in an epic DJ booth found under the beach club’s iconic Goddess Statue, just to make things more dramatic!

For daybeds and bookings, there is a minimum spend. All reservations are valid only until 4pm, after which a first come, first served policy is applied. Opening times: 11am – 9pm.

Cattamaran Beach Club Bali

Melasti Beach, Jl. Melasti Ungasan, Badung, Bali

IG: @cattamaranbali

WA: +62 812-3776-3903

cattamaranbali.com