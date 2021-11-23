The brand-new hospitality management company, Dijiwa Sanctuaries, proudly announces the unveiling of three exquisite new restaurant concepts in Bali: The Botanist Restaurant and Table Talk in Ubud, and Bketo in Seminyak. Each restaurant boasts its own unique menus, captivating décor and enchanting ambience that offers guests equally wonderful dining experiences.

The Botanist Restaurant

As a newcomer in the hospitality management industry, Dijiwa Sanctuaries was established amidst the pandemic and is part of the Dijiwa Delapan Hospitality boutique hotel brand that is managed by a proficient local and global team. Born out of an immense passion for promoting local culture and destinations, Dijiwa Sanctuaries manages an array of hotels brands with the vision to accommodate holistic and curated experiences for their properties and guests through warm hospitality, wellness, culinary, design and persona, but always ensuring a focus on giving “value for money”.

The hospitality management company now welcomes guests to indulge in three of its distinct restaurant concepts in Ubud and Seminyak.

The Botanist Restaurant





Located within Blue Karma Dijiwa Ubud Resort, the Botanist Restaurant presents food connoisseurs with fresh, globally-inspired and healthy dishes that are in line with the resort’s focus on well-being. Enclosed in an airy, semi-open space adorned with ethnic artworks and décor, this restaurant specialises in culinary creations made using superfoods, namely matcha and moringa.

The dishes at the Botanist Restaurant includes nutritious smoothie bowls, silky soups, and crisp and vibrant salads. Several superfood specials include matcha seared salmon and spaghetti with moringa pesto, sundried tomato, croutons and parmesan cheese. For all-day dishes, diners can savour in the likes of BBQ ribs and vegetable curry with Lombok tofu.

Table Talk

Comfortably nestled in the heart of Ubud, Table Talk is not merely a new trendy eatery, it is also a great co-working space for digital nomads on the island. Open all day, from brunch, lunch, dinner and everything in between, Table Talk presents itself as a cosy and homey hotspot for all occasions, whether to catch up on work or network with other forward-thinking creative. Boasting both indoor and outdoor seating, this eatery offers a mix of single and communal tables as well, where you can host events or join their bi-weekly discussions with various speakers of different expertise.

This Ubud eatery offers an eclectic selection of refreshments to fuel your creativity and spark great discussions with peers and friends. For the early birds, revel in the Indonesian heritage coffee and a smoothie bowl or truffle scrambled eggs. All-day bites feature fresh salads, sandwiches, and mains such as the sage butter barramundi and Knucklehead burger. Don’t miss out on the signature light and dark beer floats, the first of its kind in Ubud that is an after-work must-have.

Bketo

The vibrant Seminyak neighbourhood has a new culinary hotspot where you can savour in guilt-free eats at Bketo. Highlighting low-carb keto cuisine, the vibrant dishes at Bketo is rich in vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats to provide the maximum amount of nutrients without unnecessary starches and carbohydrates.

Diners can enjoy the culinary offerings at the outdoor seating on a sheltered patio overlooking the pool at Blue Karma Dijiwa Seminyak or sit in the cosy and cool indoor seating, featuring hand-carved wooden furnishings and remarkable Indonesian artworks. Several must-tries at this eatery is the veggie and grain bowls, pan-seared salmon, lemon-infused chicken and tempe ginger teriyaki.





For more information on Dijiwa Sanctuaries, please call +62 361 620 0588 or visit dijiwasanctuaries.com

The Botanist Restaurant

at Blue Karma Dijiwa Ubud

Kelabang Moding, Banjar Bentuyung, Ubud

+62 819 9926 9222

IG: @botanistubud

Table Talk

Jl. Raya Pengosekan, Ubud

+62 812 4645 9398

IG: @tabletalkubud

Bketo Bali

at Blue Karma Dijiwa Seminyak

Gg. Bima No. 2, Seminyak

+62 818 0215 2888

IG: @bketobali