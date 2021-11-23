Tucked amidst the lush jungles of Ubud is a hidden Japanese-inspired gem known as HOSHINOYA Bali, a tranquil and verdant sanctuary where traditional Balinese culture meets Japanese aesthetics. Crowned as the No.2 Resort in Bali by Condé Nast Traveler Readers, the resort welcomes guests to embark on a well-being journey at their stunning resort.

Privacy is of utmost importance at HOSHINOYA Bali, who only allow in-house guests to see and enjoy the resort and all it offers. This is why it has remained a bit of a hidden gem on the island. With that, the resort makes sure to offer their guests some bespoke experiences, with unique in-house wellness activities that promote creativity and relaxation, from origami classes to calming teas sessions. Here we give you a peek into what guests can enjoy during their stay, and if it’s enough to piques your interest, the resort is offering up to a 40% discount from their regular price for domestic residents.

Sukiyaki

The resort invites guests to indulge in Japanese culinary excellence at Restaurant, where the resort introduces Sukiyaki, a palatable gastronomic art of Japanese dining with a view. Executive Chef, Mitsuaki Senoo, presents a culmination of his extensive experience together with the usage of premium quality ingredients and puts forth a hot pot second to none.

The Sukiyaki experience offers guests sliced beef striploin, vegetables, tofu, and shirataki with Onsen-Tamago poached egg. Warishita, the sweet sukiyaki sauce is crafted from soy sauce, sugar, and mirin, giving it a sweeter flavour, intense fragrance, and increased umami. Priced at IDR 480,000++ per person, the Sukiyaki dining experience is available for lunch or dinner at Restaurant.

Origami Challenge





HOSHINOYA Bali is more than just an iconic resort, they also accommodate guests with serene moments that exhibit the rich Japanese culture during their stay. The resort introduces new activities such as “Origami Challenge”, where the resort’s origami artists will assist guests in creating their own origami such as cranes, butterflies, Ninja weapons, and more! This relaxing, exciting and simple activity is curated to entertain both children and adult guests. This activity is available daily from 4pm – 6pm with no reservation required.

Welcome Matcha





To elevate your tranquillity journey even more, the resort is now offering the “Welcome Matcha” programme, where guests are invited to enjoy a cup of matcha, powdered Japanese green tea. The calming green tea is commonly served with the sweet Japanese treat, Dorayaki. The matcha tea ceremony reflects the Japanese philosophy of beauty and hospitality, where guests can unwind in the natural surroundings of the resort as they revel in the authentic aroma and rich flavours of matcha tea. This programme is available daily from 2.30pm – 4.30pm, no reservation required.

Batik Saya







Guests are also invited to re-discover Indonesian and Balinese culture with the unique “Batik Saya” activity, where they can experience handmade batik creation at the resort. Utilising copper stamps of traditional Balinese patterns exclusively made for the resort by Japanese Batik artist, Yuka Ueda, guests can partake in this fun activity and craft their own batik by applying wax and colouring the fabric by hand. This activity is available daily in two sessions, from 11am – 12pm and 3pm – 4pm, reservation is required one day in advance by 4pm.

The Origami challenge, Welcome Matcha, and Batik Saya are complementary activities exclusive to in-house guests only.

Balinese Traditional Boreh Ritual





Additionally, the resort invites guests to surrender to the cascading romance of the hillside escape and feel rejuvenated by the magical jungle views. Inspired by the abundance of Bali’s spices and herbs the resort’s Spa provides the Balinese Traditional Boreh ritual. This all-around warm tension-relaxing experience starts with a back massage using essential oils.

The experience continues with a scrub and Balinese boreh wrap, warming the body and senses with a surplus of Balinese herbs and spices that is traditionally applied to treat muscle fatigue and tiredness. The treatment also includes a herbal salt bath for total relaxation. The 90-minute ritual is priced at IDR 1,400,000 per person and is available daily at the Spa from 10am – 7pm. Reservation is required, exclusive for in-house guests only.

To keep updated with the latest offerings and serve as inspiration for your future holiday references, follow HOSHINOYA Bali’s official Instagram @hoshinoyabali

The resort has a special limited offer of up to a 40% discount from the regular price for domestic residents. To book, click here! Early Bird and Stay Longer offers are available as well for an extended journey of wellbeing.

For more information or reservations, please +62 361 849 3080 or visit hoshinoya.com/bali/en/

HOSHINOYA Bali

Banjar Pengembunga, Desa Pejeng Kangin,

Kecamatan Tampaksiring, Gianyar

+62 361 849 3080 | +62 878 7511 0511 (WA)

info_bali@hoshinoya.com

hoshinoya.com/bali/en/