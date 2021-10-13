Opened in early 2017, HOSHINOYA Bali has been providing guests with exquisite accommodation and hospitality, where traditional Balinese culture meets Japanese aesthetics of space. On Tuesday, 5 October 2021, the Ubud resort has been proudly listed as one of the best resorts in Indonesia by the international magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, on their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards saw more than 800,000 of its loyal readers submit their ratings based on travel experiences, which resulted in HOSHINOYA Bali being named as the No. 2 Resort in Indonesia. The award also features other categories including destinations, spas, trains, car rentals, luggage, airlines, airports, and cruises.

As one of the world’s most prestigious travel magazines, Condé Nast Traveler has a massive readership following of luxury travellers from across the globe. The magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards is one of the esteemed ratings in the travel industry, which is determined by an annual reader survey that puts a spotlight on exquisite hotels and resorts worldwide.





HOSHINOYA Bali is operated by Hoshino Resorts Inc., a leading Japanese hotel management company based in Nagano, Japan, and is the luxury hotel brand’s first HOSHINOYA property abroad. Nestled on the Eastern part of Ubud, HOSHINOYA Bali is enclosed by lush jungles and the sacred Balinese waters of the Pakerisan River, which flows through the valley.

Designed by Japanese architect, Rie Azuma, this resort harmoniously combines warm Balinese hospitality with Japanese aesthetics, featuring 30 villas, named the Bulan, Soka and Jalak villas. The villas boast Japanese style futon beds and doors inspired by the shoji sliding doors with decors featuring Balinese craftsmanship including intricate wooden carvings hanging on the walls and bedside batik lamps. Each villa is equipped with semi-private pools and poolside lounge areas comfortably located within a dense three-hectare stretch of verdant rainforest, beautiful rice fields and temples.









With several settlements in its surrounding area, HOSHINOYA Bali’s design seamlessly blends with its landscape. The resort includes iconic facilities such as the Café Gazebo, which floats in the valley, the 70-metre river-like pool that can be accessed via all villas, a dining venue with views overlooking the valley and a spa centre that enjoys views of the magical jungle.

HOSHINOYA Bali has been previously listed in Travel + Leisure’s 2018 “It List” as one of the Best New Hotels Around the World, Condé Nast Traveler’s 2018 “Hot List” as one of the Best New Hotel Openings, and Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 “Gold List” as one of the Best Hotels and Resorts in Asia.













“Our team at HOSHINOYA Bali, including myself, is excited and delighted that our resort is selected for the prestigious award, Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Takaaki Yasuda, General Manager of HOSHINOYA Bali, “Since the opening of the resort back in 2017, as the first HOSHINOYA property outside of Japan, we have performed our unique Japanese company culture and management style applied throughout HOSHINOYA Bali resort operations. We not only respond to the request of our customers, but we also value the Japanese hospitality of “omotenashi,” a commitment to provide personalised hospitality, commonly practised in Japanese inns. Here in Bali as well, there has been a strong emphasis for each staff member to initiate innovative guest services. Currently, travel to Japan is still limited, so we aim to attract domestic travellers, by offering a resort with warm hospitality, the beauty of Japanese minimalism, and genuine Japanese cuisine by Japanese chefs.”

HOSHINOYA Bali is now offering a limited promotion for domestic residents of up to 40% OFF from regular rates. Click here to book! The resort is also offering Early Bird and Stay Longer promotions for an extended journey of wellbeing.







For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 849 3080, email info_bali@hoshinoya.com, WhatsApp at +62 878 7511 0511 or visit hoshinoya.com/bali/en/

HOSHINOYA Bali

Banjar Pengembunga, Desa Pejeng Kangin,

Kecamatan Tampaksiring, Gianyar

+62 361 849 3080 | +62 878 7511 0511 (WA)

info_bali@hoshinoya.com

hoshinoya.com/bali/en/