The deep, gonging notes of the contrabass reverberate through the night sky, between the crawling vines and winding pathways. A quiet clatter of forks and knives. Then come the words; the limerick and wit of a poet as they recite their written verse alongside the tuneful booms of the contrabass.

How’s that for a unique dinner atmosphere?

On Thursday, 14 October 2021, Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique in Ubud will be hosting Poets in the Garden, an Ubud Writers and Readers Festival 2021 special event.





Chef Chris Salans and Ibu Janet DeNeefe have joined forces to put together a unique night of poetry, music and fine dining, named ‘Poets in the Garden’, to celebrate the Festival’s theme of Mulat Saria, Self-Reflection.

The evening’s artistic entertainment will feature: The Neverending Poetry Krew (Bagus Ari Saputra, Christy Mawar, Kismet, Imam Barket and Tara Khandro), Fendy Rizk on contrabass and Rio on violin. Together with Chef Chris Salans’ kitchen team, all will come together to compose a masterpiece dining experience, engaging all the senses!

This ‘composition’ will consist of 5 acts, each representing a different nature-inspired theme – Smoke, Gratitude, Ocean, Forest and Lava – composed of food, poems (some in English and others in Indonesian) and music which will create an inimitable 5-course dining journey quite unlike anything done before.





Dishes for the evening will be: Minute smoked dry-aged snapper in a passionfruit and lemon basil dressing, Slow cooked watermelon with fermented tomato vinaigrette and crispy garlic, Butter poached lobster tail with clams, white wine and sea beans, Roasted Squab with wild mushroom and fresh green peppercorns and Merapi volcano chocolate lava cake with clove flowers and Bandung pineapple.

To further enhance the experience a special pairing of premium wines, carefully selected by Mozaic’s director of wines Mr. Cok Bagus Senajaya, will be available for this dinner.

Dinner will take place outdoors in the garden, or open pavilion, of Mozaic restaurant and, in order to maintain the highest levels of New Normal, dinner will be limited in capacity.

The evening will start at 6pm sharp and will last approximately 2 hours.

Priced at IDR 950.000 nett/person for food only, not including wines or other beverages. For reservations please contact +62 811-3943-288.

Mozaic Restaurant, Ubud

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Ubud

+62 361 975 768 | info@mozaic-bali.com

mozaic-bali.com