In this episode, host Eddy Speirs is joined by two special guests, Ewa Wojkowska & Robi Navicula. Together they discuss a range of topics, including plastic pollution, Bali’s environmental crisis, beliefs surrounding nature, the future of Bali’s agricultural communities and also the island’s vibrant music scene. The video interview version of this episode is also available below if you prefer to watch the discussion.

Ewa Wojkowska is the Co-Founder of Kopernik, a research and development lab based in Indonesia that focuses on poverty alleviation and finding solutions to social and environmental challenges. Their work has helped many people living in the last mile.

I Gede Robi Supriyanto, or Gede Robi, is the vocalist and guitarist for one of Indonesia’s most popular rock bands, Navicula, hailing from Bali. The band are known for the social and environmental activism.

Kopernik and Navicula have worked together on many projects, the most well-known being the documentary film Pulau Plastik (‘Plastik Island’), released in April 2021. The film brings to light the pervasiveness of plastic pollution in Indonesia.

Recently they also launched a podcast, A Soundtrack of Resistance, hosted by Ewa, which delves into a variety of social, political and environmental issues in Indonesia, using the songs of Navicula to open up discussion and key topics in Indonesian history. The podcast is available on all platforms and was recently ranked top-5 on Apple Podcasts, Indonesia.

This full interview is also available on YouTube here: