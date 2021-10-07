Chope, the leading dining app for online table reservations and dining deals, launches their latest campaign “Dine Out to Help Out” to support the revival of Bali’s restaurant industry whilst accommodating food connoisseurs on the island with easy access to reservations and access to save big at Bali’s top restaurants.

Ever since the pandemic hit Bali, the entire island has been gravely affected since almost 80% of Bali’s economy rely on tourism. With the international borders still closed, Bali is left with essentially zero tourism and the hospitality industry along with the F&B industry has been badly impacted. This is where Chope comes in to be part of the solution to resuscitate the F&B industry with its latest campaign.

Now that the PPKM (Community Activities Restrictions Enforcement) regulations have been slightly adjusted, restaurants are allowed to accept dine-in customers at a 50% capacity and a 60-minute dine-in time, which means dining out in Bali is back!

Whether you’re walking down memory lane at some of your favourite dining destinations or discovering new culinary experiences to cross off your dining bucket list, Chope is here to tend to your dining escapades with its user-friendly dining app featuring easy online table reservations and fantastic deals.

Additionally, to accommodate diners with more savings when dining out, Chope’s Dine Out to Help Out campaign strives to aid Bali’s F&B industry by encouraging diners to return to dine in restaurants.

Here are six restaurants you can help out by dining in:

1. Indigo Canggu Restaurant

Serving up contemporary Japanese fusion with European influences, Indigo is the place to be for those seeking to experience the craft of the Nippon culinary philosophy. Housed in a warm and feel-good ambience, the design of Indigo seamlessly blends Japanese architecture with Balinese materials and French flair. The restaurant boasts a colourful and flavourful menu using fresh ingredients, with fresh fish delivered daily. Delight in their sushi and maki or their classic sushi options. If you’re looking for something more innovative, try out their New Style Sashimi or the Yakimono dishes, which are cooked over a charcoal grill.

Must-tries: New Style Sashimi Scallop, Black Cod Saikyo Yaki, Kagoshima Wagyu, and Grilled Lobster.

Indigo Canggu Restaurant

Jalan Pantai Berawa No. 7A, Canggu

2. The Sayan House

Indulge in the romantic ambience of The Sayan House, where they offer diners heart-warming experiences through tantalising Japanese-Latin America fusion culinary creations, elevated by the natural and artificial lighting, and exquisite table layout complete with indoor and outdoor areas. Additionally, the restaurant is located above Ubud’s mesmerising Ayung River, giving guests uninterrupted views of the river from the open area.

Must-tries: Porcini Royale Soup Consomme, Crispy King Prawn and Avocado Rolled Sushi, and Char-Grilled Pork Spare Ribs.

The Sayan House

Jalan Raya Sayan No. 70, Ubud

3. Il Goloso Pasta Bar

Described as an “Italian Pasta bar based on simplicity and quality with fresh in-house made pasta every day,” Il Goloso showcases one of the finest authentic Italian favourites freshly-made daily by the impeccably talented chef. Nestled amidst the bustling Batu Bolong road, the tropical-style eatery is a tranquil escape from the franticness of Canggu. Whether you come in for breakfast, lunch, dinner or even late-night desserts and a glass of wine or two, Il Goloso is an idyllic all-day dining destination.

Must-tries: Linguine Amatriciana, Gnocchi Rosa, Lobster Spaghetti, Pesto E Funghi Pizza.

Il Goloso Pasta Bar

Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong No. 8X, Canggu

4. Ju-Ma-Na at Jumana Bali Ungasan Resort

Perched atop the majestic limestone cliffs of Ungasan, Ju-Ma-Na offers an eclectic variety of dining options that cater to every occasion and every palate. From casual dining and tantalising Balinese dishes to breath-taking clifftop experiences (especially for the ’Gram), Ju-Ma-Na has it all. Patrons looking to unwind and relax after a busy day can enjoy unparalleled views of the magnificent Indian Ocean and indulge in cosmopolitan cocktails and aperitifs along with the Arabian-inspired snacks at Ju-Ma-Na Bar. If you’re up for an innovative gastronomic experience, Ju-Ma-Na also offers an eclectic selection of French cuisine with a Japanese twist.

Must-tries: Seafood Tower, Surf and Turf

Ju-Ma-Na at Jumana Bali Ungasan Resort

Jumana Bali Ungasan Resort – Jalan Melasti, Banjar Kelod, Uluwatu

5. Seasalt at Alila Seminyak

As one of Seminyak’s most beloved seafood dining venues, Seasalt at Alila Seminyak takes inspiration from its astonishing beachfront location and the locally harvested sea salt. A must-visit hotspot, Seasalt presents a new take on an epicurean seascape dining experience, featuring a splash of Japanese infusion that exhilarates the palate of guests with a unique taste of the sea with their fresh seafood offerings. Showcasing a vibrant open kitchen, an outdoor deck with revolving light and shadow patterns as the day goes by and the cool ocean breeze, Seasalt provides a laid back dining experience through its extraordinary feeling of openness and connection to the ocean.

Must-tries: White Snapper, Butterfish, Blue Swimmer Crab, Kyoto Hummus, and Wagyu Short Rib

Seasalt at Alila Seminyak

Alila Seminyak – Jalan Taman Ganesha No. 9, Petitenget, Seminyak

6. Ji Restaurant at Hotel Tugu Bali

The only restaurant housed in a 311-year-old Kang XI period temple, Ji Restaurant serves delicacies inspired by centuries-old cooking techniques with influences from other East Asian cuisines. Indulge in fine Japanese fusion favourites or head over to the 2nd and 3rd floor where Ji Terrace by the Sea boasts an undisturbed 180° view of the Indian Ocean. It’s the perfect hangout spot to be enjoyed with their premium spirits and innovative cocktails in hand. We suggest starting at sunset then continuing on to dinner at this stylish and eclectic Canggu venue, surrounded by ancient art, antiques and trinkets.

Must-tries: Dragon Ji, Tic Tac Toe (signature contemporary fusion nigiri platter), Crispy Arancini Balls, Kobe Style Black Angus Tenderloin.

Ji Restaurant at Hotel Tugu Bali

Hotel Tugu Bali – Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu

About Chope

As a platform that has been connecting restaurants and diners through discovery, reservations deals and delivery since its launch in 2011, Chope App’s demand generating dining platform is effectively merged with a cohesive suite of SaaS (software as a service) solutions that covers reservations, calls, queues and table management of more than its 5000 restaurant partners, with 600 partners across Jakarta and Bali alone. Currently available in seven cities – Bali, Jakarta, Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Phuket and Shanghai – Chope seated over 24 million diners in 2019 and partners with plenty of the most prominent F&B groups in Indonesia including Union Group, Ismaya Group, Potato Head, Arena Corp, Sarong Group, La Favela, Biko Group and many more.

Why should you download the Chope App?

(1) Chope App provides users with the latest restaurant information at their fingertips. Be in the loop with the on-goings of Bali’s F&B scene. Through the app, you can discover restaurants based on the type of cuisine, occasion, pricing, and availability.

(2) The app also offers users amazing deals when making bookings via Chope, not only securing your reservations but providing special promo codes that’ll ensure you a lot of savings.

(3) Chope also allows users to make reservations with utmost ease, whenever and wherever. All you need to do is pick the restaurant you want to dine in, the date, time, and the number of guests, and voila! You’re all set for your dining experience.

(4) The app allows users to add special requests, from seating options to dietary restrictions, you can write down your requests when you make your reservations so that the restaurant’s staff will be informed and prepare your requirements during your visit.

(5) Chope also grants its users loyalty points dubbed Chope-Dollars. You’ll receive Chope-Dollars the more you use the app to dine out, which allows you to redeem restaurant discount vouchers, airline miles and more. Users can also rise in membership tiers to unlock special benefits for the extra loyal members.

(6) The more you make bookings through Chope, the app will also curate personalised recommendations for users based on your previous reservations. You can also add a restaurant you come across and would like to try to your wishlist.

