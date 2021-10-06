Indonesia’s international borders are now partially open to foreign visitors, this has been in effect since 15 September 2021. Whilst still limited to a handful of countries, with tight entry regulations, international entry into the country is permitted. Furthermore, the Bali International Airport is set to open for foreign visitors from 14 October 2021.

Here’s what you need to know on entering Indonesia and also Bali’s International Airport opening.

• Entering Indonesia

• Bali International Airport Opens

• Bali Quarantine Hotels

(Note, regulations are always changing and we endeavour to update as soon as they are officially announced, but we implore readers to double-check with official sources too).

Entering Indonesia : International Borders Re-opened

Indonesia’s international borders were opened on 15 September 2021, after the release of an official circular letter from Indonesia’s Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Circular Letter 34/2021); the letter officially states that visas and immigration permits can once again be granted, lifting the ban previously imposed by a previous Circular Letter (No 27/2021).

Note: Indonesian immigration reserves the right to deny entry from countries who show a continued high spread of Covid-19, or are known to have cases of the B.1.621 variant.

Visas / Permits that are being granted and allow entry into Indonesia include:

• Diplomatic and Official visa holders / stay permits

• Holders of Indonesia Temporary Residence Card (KITAS) and Indonesia Permanent Residence Card (KITAP).

• Visitor and limited stay visas.

• All non-immigrant crew members or cabin crews arriving on any vessel or aircraft from any port or place outside Indonesia.

• Asia-Pacific Economic Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Travel Card holder

• Traditional Border Crossing pass/card holder.

Visa on Arrival currently still unavailable.

Health Requirements

• Foreign arrivals must present a Covid-19 Vaccination Card that proves that they are fully vaccinated. This means: two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, AstraZeneca or Sinopharm; or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

• All foreign arrivals must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 3 days (72 hours) of their departure.

• All foreigners must quarantine for a total of 8 days (8×24 hours) in an officially recognised quarantine hotel.

• Upon arrival you must complete the electronic Indonesian Health Alert Certificate (e-HAC) and scan the barcode. This is done through the Peduli Lindguni App (available on Apple or Android).

Ports of Entry

Currently only two airports are open for international travellers, with more opening soon, such as Bali International Airport on 14 October 2021. Prior to this, international travellers can fly into Jakarta, quarantine there, then take a domestic flight to Bali.



• Jakarta – Soekarno Hatta International Airport and Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport

• Manado, North Sulawesi – Samratulangi International Airport



Others will include:

• Bali – Ngurah Rai International Airport (more below)

• Medan, North Sumatra – Kualanamu International Airport

• Surabaya, East Java – Juanda International Airport

• Yogyakarta – Yogyakarta International Airport

• Batam, Riau Islands – Hang Nadim International Airport

Opening of Bali International Airport, Ngurah Rai International Airport

Several government leaders, including Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and Bali Governor I Wayan Koster have stated that the Bali International Airport may be opened by 14 October 2021. Note that no circular letters have been issued regarding these announcements and is therefore subject to change.

The opening of Bali’s International Airport (albeit a trial) will allow arrival directly onto the island, though limited to a number of countries, including China, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and the UAE.

Foreign arrivals must take a PCR-test upon entry and wait for their result, then they may move on to their quarantine hotel.



As normal, arrivals will have to quarantine for a total of 8 days in a designated hotel. All foreign arrivals must have proof of booking in one of these hotels. Official list of Bali quarantine hotels found below.

List of Bali Quarantine Hotels

As of 6 October 2021, via CNBCIndonesia (verified)

SANUR

Hyatt Regency Bali

Griya Santrian

Taksu Sanur Hotel

Tandjung Sari Hotel

Prime Plaza Suites Sanur

Swiss-Belresort Watu Jimbar

NUSA DUA

Grand Hyatt Bali

Melia Bali

Nusa Dua Beach Hotel

The Westin Nusa Dua

The Laguna, A Luxury Collection

Courtyard by Marriott Nusa Dua

The Mulia Resort and Villas Bali

Hilton Bali Resort

Ritz Carlton Bali

Conrad Bali

Sol by Melia Nusa Dua

Merusaka Nusa Dua

UBUD

Maya Ubud Resort and Spa

The Westin Resort and Spa Ubud Bali

The Ubud Village Resort and Spa

The Ubud Village Hotel

The Sankara Resort and Spa Ubud by Pramana

The Royal Pita Maha

Komaneka Resorts

Viceroy Bali Luxury Resort

The Payogan Villa Resort and Spa

KUTA / TUBAN

Aston Kuta Hotel & Residence

Bali Dynasty Resort

Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta

Novotel Bandara Ngurah Rai

Swiss-Belhotel Tuban

Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport



