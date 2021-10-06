In celebration of over 20 years as a leading innovative company that pioneered sustainable beauty through its eclectic collection of natural beauty products, Sensatia Botanicals is proud to announce the release of its latest line of products with the Natural Gel Mask Collection.

Launched on Saturday, 25 September 2021, Sensatia Botanicals’ new line of Natural Gel Mask Collection features three different wash-off masks and one overnight mask. The newly-launched collection features refreshing and revitalising, gel-like textures that work as one-way delivery systems for powerful active plant components. Encompassing natural fruit and flower extracts, the gel masks penetrate the skin deeply for an extended amount of time.

The gel masks in the collection are each distinctively designed for specific treatments for all skin types, whether to help relieve wrinkles, unclog pores, brighten skin tone, or calm redness and puffy areas. The three wash-off masks and one overnight mask are:

Brightening Kakadu Plum Gel Mask: This gel mask is infused with natural vitamin C that helps brighten dull skin and even skin tone. Vitamin C properties are well-known for their potential to enhance collagen production, soften fine lines and diminish pigmentation from sun exposure and ageing.

Exfoliating Berry Enzyme Gel Mask: This purifying gel mask helps relieve blemishes and impurities. It is helpful for acne-prone skin, yet gentle enough for all skin types. The wash-off mask deep cleanses and leaves skin with nutrients and moisture.

Hydrating Rose Petal Gel Mask: This gel mask helps heal dehydrated skin within 15 minutes. A smooth lightweight mask that quickly absorbs into the skin, resulting in a powerful dose of moisture and botanical nutrients.

Revitalising Ginseng Sleeping Mask: This overnight gel mask replenishes and nurtures skin during your sleep. By simply applying the lightly floral-scented gel to the face and neck before bedtime, the all-natural components of this product will nourish and hydrate your skin overnight.

The botanical masks let you apply a strong dose of specialised ingredients to improve your skin condition. The gel masks may be applied on the face, under the eyes, neck or décolleté area depending on where treatment is required. A mere 15-minute application will give consumers wondrous results due to the botanical ingredients targeting specific areas to alleviate particular skin issues.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Natural Gel Mask Collection to provide alternative masks infused with potent natural ingredients that will keep skin stay hydrated,” said Michael Lorenti Jr., Managing Director of Sensatia Botanicals. “This collection complements our facial mask line which can be used alongside the existing clay masks and sheet masks to perfect one’s weekly exfoliating ritual.”

The Natural Gel Mask Collection is retailed at IDR 200,000 for 1200ml, available for purchase in all Sensatia Botanicals stores and the official website.

For more information about Sensatia Botanicals, please visit sensatia.com

Sensatia Botanicals

Website: sensatia.com

