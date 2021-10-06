As one of the top players in Bali’s villa and resort industry, Ini Vie Hospitality is ready to welcome both domestic and international travellers back to Bali and indulge in a much-needed tropical escape at their numerous properties including Kaamala Resort Ubud and Aksari Resort Ubud.

Aksari Resort Ubud

In conjunction with the reopening of international flights at both Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Jakarta, and Sam Ratulangi Airport, Manado, it won’t be long ‘til Bali reopens its international borders to welcome foreign travellers back to the island of the Gods with the target of opening by 14 October 2021. Meanwhile, domestic tourists are already able to travel to Bali with predetermined conditions. Hence, Ini Vie Hospitality is encouraging travellers to start planning their island retreat at one of their exquisite properties.

Based on a quote from the Tourism Industry Trends 2021 released by the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, which states that “People will prefer holidays that don’t have much contact with other people. That’s why we predict the staycation trend will be an option.”

This is of course in line with the concept of Ini Vie Hospitality’s villas and resorts, which offer private villas with swimming pools in each unit so that travellers’ can enjoy a safe and comfortable staycation experience. That, coupled with various attractive facilities and five-star hotel services, will certainly spoil staying travellers, especially honeymooners and young couples who seek to have quality time with their partners.

With properties nestled in popular locations, from Jimbaran, Legian, Seminyak, Canggu, to Ubud, guests of Ini Vie Hospitality can expect unique experiences in each property. Travellers are also presented with more than 20 choices of properties with different and distinct themes, which of course have been recurrently dominating The Best Hotel in Bali by TripAdvisor. For example, Kaamala Resort Ubud and Aksari Resort Ubud alternatively took the position of The No. 1 Best Hotel in Bali, followed by Ini Vie Hospitality’s other properties that have secured a spot in the Top 10, such as Ini Vie Villa, La Vie Villa, The Jimbaran Villa, and Aleva Villa.

Kaamala Resort Ubud







A romantic haven for the honeymooners, Kaamala Resort Ubud is nestled in the heart of Central Ubud. This resort features the Suite Forest View with Public Infinity Pool and the Royal One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool, an idyllic honeymoon destination for lovers seeking to spend intimate and special moments during their romantic escape amidst the lush jungles of Ubud.

The resort is fully equipped with fantastic facilities including the Wild Air Restaurant, which offers an Asian and Western menu with signature beverages set amidst unspoiled natural surroundings; Avani Spa, uniquely perched atop a cliff overlooking the jungle and river offering traditional massage treatments; The Chappel, a beautifully-designed venue for wedding celebrations in modern Balinese architecture; and an infinity pool with breath-taking views overlooking the verdant valley.

The resort is offering special packages including the Celebration Package with benefits including a romantic stay at One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool / Suite Forest View with Public Infinity Pool, special wording on the bed upon arrival, flower decoration in the bathtub upon arrival, welcome drinks, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, complimentary coffee and tea with daily refill, and complimentary daily bottled of mineral water; and the Romantic Staycation Package, inclusive of romantic stay at One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool / Suite Forest View with Public Infinity Pool, heart-shaped flower decoration on the bed upon arrival, flower decoration in the bathtub upon arrival, heart-shaped flower and “I and U” decoration in the pool upon arrival at One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool or heart-shaped flower decoration on the floor upon arrival at Suite Forest View with Public Infinity Pool, one-time floating breakfast for 2 persons, welcome drinks, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, complimentary coffee and tea with daily refill.

Jl. Bisma No. 888X, Ubud

+62 361 908 7183 | +62 821 4494 3189 (Reservation)

info@kaamalaresort.com

kaamalaresort.com

Aksari Resort Ubud







At Aksari Resort Ubud, they invite you to discover the beauty of Ubud, welcoming honeymooners in this idyllic resort for lovers seeking to capture the ultimate intimate stay experience and take in the magical views of the resort. The resort features One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa, Suite Pool View, Suite Forest View and complete resort facilities such as dining venues Kojin Teppanyaki Restaurant, serving up tantalising authentic Japanese cuisine prepared with high-quality ingredients; Ankhusa, the all-day dining restaurant inspired by Balinese wisdom and nature where diners can indulge in Indonesian cuisine along with international favourites; Pravana River Cafe, a restaurant set amidst the lush greenery of the Ubud jungle.

Indulge in a rejuvenating spa experience at Avani Spa, offering selected and special treatments to heal the body, mind and soul. Guests can also take a cool dip at the resort’s Infinity Pool, uniquely designed with mesmerising jungle views. For the yogis, the resort also features a Yoga Venue housed in bamboo-dominated Balinese architecture.

The resort offers several enticing packages including the Honeymoon Package, inclusive of a romantic stay at the One-Bedroom Villa with Private Infinity Pool, special honeymoon wording on the bed upon arrival, honeymoon flower decoration in the bathtub upon arrival, heart-shaped honeymoon flowers and “I and U” decoration in the pool during candlelight dinner, one-time romantic candlelight dinner for 2 persons, a la carte breakfast or 2 persons, welcome drinks, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, complimentary coffee and tea with a daily refill, and complimentary daily bottled of mineral water.

The Celebration Package offers a romantic stay at the One-Bedroom Villa with Private Infinity Pool / Aksari Suite with Public Infinity Pool / Suite Forest View with Public Infinity Pool, special wording on the bed upon arrival, flower decorations in the bathtub upon arrival, welcome drinks, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, complimentary coffee and tea with a daily refill, and complimentary daily bottled of mineral water.

The Romantic Staycation Package offers a romantic stay at the One-Bedroom Villa with Private Infinity Pool / Aksari Suite with Public Infinity Pool / Suite Forest View with Public Infinity Pool, heart-shaped flower decoration on the bed upon arrival, flower decoration in the bathtub upon arrival, heart-shaped flower and “I and U” decoration in the pool upon arrival at One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool or heart-shaped flower decoration on the floor upon arrival at Aksari Suite or Suite Forest View with Public Infinity Pool, one-time floating breakfast for 2 persons, welcome drinks, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, complimentary coffee and tea with a daily refill.

Jl. Raya Desa Kenderan No. 88X, Tegalalang, ubud

+62 82 213 022 899 | +62 821 4494 3189 (Reservation)

info@aksariubud.com

aksariubud.com

Ready to welcome the revival of Bali’s tourism, Ini Vie Hospitality’s entire team has been fully vaccinated and its properties are CHSE certified for the safety and comfort of guests. To entice guests to stay at their properties, Ini Vie Hospitality has elevated its services along with friendly rates, spoiling each guest who stays with Ini Vie Hospitality and presenting them with a memorable staycation that’ll be long remembered.

For more information on Ini Vie Hospitality please call +62 361 934 6082, email to info@inivie.com or visit inivie.com

Ini Vie Hospitality

Jl. Tangkuban Perahu 888X, Kerobokan

+62 361 934 6082

info@inivie.com

inivie.com